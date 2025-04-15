Photos: How Liverpool marked the 36th Hillsborough anniversary

Liverpool honoured the 97 with a series of tributes on the 36th anniversary of Hillsborough on Tuesday, with Arne Slot helping lay at wreath at the memorial.

Tuesday, April 15 marked 36 years since the tragedy at Hillsborough that left countless families broken and saw 97 supporters unlawfully killed.

The events of that FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have been felt over more than three-and-a-half decades since.

And that is why is continues to be of paramount importance that those at the club and throughout football mark the anniversary with fitting tributes to the 97, their families and the Hillsborough survivors.

On Tuesday morning Slot – in his first season as head coach – joined Virgil van Dijk in laying a wreath at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield.

Academy coaches Barry Lewtas and Marc Bridge-Wilkinson, U21s captain Lucas Pitt, U18s captain Amara Nallo and women’s interim manager Amber Whiteley and captain Niamh Fahey also laid wreaths along with ambassadors Ian Rush and Natasha Dowie.

Players and staff then returned to the AXA Training Centre – and for the women’s side, the AXA Training Ground at Melwood – to observe a period of silence before training.

Further tributes were laid at the respective memorials with Slot and his players taking time to reflect on the impact of Hillsborough and the lives sadly lost.

The entire club took in a minute’s silence at 3.06pm – the exact time the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest was stopped.

At Anfield, 97 red balloons were then released to commemorate those supporters who passed away on that day in 1989 and in the years since.

Liverpool marked the 36th anniversary of Hillsborough with a period of silence before the 2-1 win over West Ham on Sunday – the closest fixture to the date at Anfield – along with tributes in the stands and on the cover of the matchday programme.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, captain Van Dijk said: “It was about the Hillsborough anniversary, that’s the main thing today.

“The remembrance of all the victims, that’s the main thing.”

In memory of the 97 supporters who went to watch their beloved Reds but never returned. May they rest in peace and never be forgotten.

John Anderson, 62

Colin Ashcroft, 19

James Aspinall, 18

Kester Ball, 16

Gerard Baron, 67

Simon Bell, 17

Barry Bennett, 26

David Benson, 22

David Birtle, 22

Tony Bland, 22

Paul Brady, 21

Andrew Brookes, 26

Carl Brown, 18

David Brown, 25

Henry Burke, 47

Peter Burkett, 24

Paul Carlile, 19

Raymond Chapman, 50

Gary Church, 19

Joseph Clark, 29

Paul Clark, 18

Gary Collins, 22

Stephen Copoc, 20

Tracey Cox, 23

James Delaney, 19

Andrew Devine, 55

Christopher Devonside, 18

Christopher Edwards, 29

Vincent Fitzsimons, 34

Thomas Fox, 21

Jon-Paul Gilhooley, 10

Barry Glover, 27

Ian Glover, 20

Derrick Godwin, 24

Roy Hamilton, 33

Philip Hammond, 14

Eric Hankin, 33

Gary Harrison, 27

Stephen Harrison, 31

Peter Harrison, 15

David Hawley, 39

James Hennessy, 29

Paul Hewitson, 26

Carl Hewitt, 17

Nicholas Hewitt, 16

Sarah Hicks, 19

Victoria Hicks, 15

Gordon Horn, 20

Arthur Horrocks, 41

Thomas Howard, 39

Thomas Howard Jr, 14

Eric Hughes, 42

Alan Johnston, 29

Christine Jones, 27

Gary Jones, 18

Richard Jones, 25

Nicholas Joynes, 27

Anthony Kelly, 29

Michael Kelly, 38

Carl Lewis, 18

David Mather, 19

Brian Mathews, 38

Francis McAllister, 27

John McBrien, 18

Marion McCabe, 21

Joseph McCarthy, 21

Peter McDonnell, 21

Alan McGlone, 28

Keith McGrath, 17

Paul Murray, 14

Lee Nicol, 14

Stephen O’Neill, 17

Jonathon Owens, 18

Williams Pemberton, 23

Carl Rimmer, 21

David Rimmer, 38

Graham Roberts, 24

Steven Robinson, 17

Henry Rogers, 17

Colin Sefton, 23

Inger Shah, 38

Paul Smith, 26

Adam Spearritt, 14

Philip Steele, 15

David Thomas, 23

Patrik Thompson, 35

Peter Thompson, 30

Stuart Thompson, 17

Peter Tootle, 21

Christopher Traynor, 26

Martin Traynor, 16

Kevin Tyrrell, 15

Colin Wafer, 19

Ian Whelan, 19

Martin Wild, 29

Kevin Williams, 15

Graham Wright, 17