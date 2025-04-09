The Premier League will have a fifth Champions League spot next season thanks to the joint efforts of every club competing in Europe this season.

UEFA introduced a European Performance Spot (EPS) last season ahead of the expanded Champions League format, which rewards leagues for their performances across continental competitions each season.

Two leagues are rewarded and the Premier League has officially received an extra place for 2025/26, with Arsenal‘s 3-0 win over Real Madrid sealing the spot.

UEFA’s system rewards leagues by adding up coefficient points based on performances across their competitions, with wins and draws adding to a league’s tally.

Despite being knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16, Liverpool more than played their part having banked 12 bonus points for finishing top of the league phase.

Although the season has yet to conclude, England’s point tally cannot be caught by rival nations, with Spain currently on course to take the second spot, but could still be caught by Italy.

How many PL teams could qualify for 2025/26 Champions League?

England could have as many as seven clubs in Europe’s premier competition – the top five in the league, the Champions League winners and the Europa League winners (if they finish outside of fifth in the Premier League).

Aston Villa, Man United or Tottenham could yet take up a spot by winning the Champions League and Europa League, if they have not already qualified via their league position.

That last point will only pertain to Villa as Man United and Tottenham are not in the picture to qualify via the league as they sit 13th and 14th respectively.

Who is in the picture for the 5th spot?

It is a tight battle in the top half of the table with only eight points separating Chelsea in fourth and Bournemouth in 10th.

Chelsea (53 points) are currently occupying fourth spot, with Newcastle (53) in fifth but with a game in hand, while Man City (52), Aston Villa (51), Fulham (48), Brighton (47) and Bournemouth (45) are not far behind.

Of Liverpool’s seven remaining matches, they will face two sides competing for the fifth Champions League spot – they will travel to face both Chelsea (May 4) and Brighton (May 18).

By that stage, the Reds will hope to have secured the Premier League title or at least be on the precipice of being crowned champions.