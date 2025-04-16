Trent Alexander-Arnold may still feature for Liverpool between now and his expected departure for Real Madrid, after taking a big step in his recovery.

Alexander-Arnold was part of Liverpool’s training session on Wednesday afternoon as Arne Slot and his players prepare for their weekend trip to Leicester.

It marks a major step towards returning to action for the Reds, with the vice-captain having spent the past five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Of course, during that time there have been significant developments in talks over a free transfer to Real Madrid, which is now considered certain this summer.

But it could be that Alexander-Arnold still plays a part in the run-in, joining a near-full squad working at the AXA Training Centre.

Liverpool’s only absentee at this stage is Joe Gomez, who is targeting a return before the end of the season but is further off in his rehabilitation following hamstring surgery.

Darwin Nunez was also with the squad after missing the 2-1 win over West Ham due to, according to Slot, a bout of illness.

There are no other known issues ahead of Sunday’s trip to the King Power, with a strong group working at the AXA on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Alexander-Arnold is understood to have not taken part in the session on Tuesday but his involvement on Wednesday suggests he is closing on his comeback.

Slot and his staff called upon a number of youngsters to join the senior ranks in training, with regular faces Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha joined by goalkeepers Kornel Misciur and Reece Trueman, centre-back Amara Nallo and forward Kieran Morrison.

It could be that, with the title now only six points away, some of those youngsters come into the head coach’s thinking for the final games of the campaign.

Liverpool squad in training this week

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies, Misciur, Trueman

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Morton, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa, Morrison, Ngumoha