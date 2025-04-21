Trent delivers “parting gift” with “Wolf Of Wall Street-style speech” unlikely

Trent Alexander-Arnold teased Liverpool fans with his goal celebration against Leicester, but has it changed the minds of supporters?

The Reds won 1-0 away to the Foxes on Sunday afternoon, thanks to Alexander-Arnold’s winner with time running out.

Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions if Arsenal lose at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday – if that doesn’t happen, a win over Tottenham at Anfield next Sunday seals glory.

Here, Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) discuss the Reds’ victory, as well as focusing on THAT Trent celebration.

The good…

DAN: Mac Allister. That’s it. That’s the good.

No, but seriously, he was excellent again.

Duel-winner, ball-player, pace-setter, everything. Probably the pick of the midfielders for me now, all season.

Bradley excelled in an attacking sense, under and overlapping runs, always a willing foil for Mo and a distraction for defenders as a result.

Defensively, one or two concerns, though, including the booking.

Oh, and one more win!

HENRY: As Dan says, just one more win! It almost feels a bit surreal.

I totally agree that Macca was the pick of the starters and there is a case to say he’s overtaken Gravenberch as the best midfielder of the season.

Trent’s contribution was huge – more on him later! – and I thought Van Dijk was as reliable as always, without being tested much.

A word for the away end, too – they were in fantastic voice all afternoon.

The bad…

DAN: Making hard work of it, aren’t we?

I don’t actually think there was too much wrong with the performance, but not putting a team consigned to the drop to the sword earlier comes with its frustrations.

The tempo was better – we didn’t have the same lethargy that has crept in recently – but the chances that came and went were more than enough to be relaxing long before we could.

It was another surprising off day for Mo in front of goal, with him and the usually equally reliable Jota the biggest culprits when it came to wasted chances.

HENRY: Liverpool haven’t been a great watch for a while.

I know this all sounds a bit whiny, but it’s hard to think when we last played well in any competition.

I put it mainly down to mental and physical fatigue, and frankly, this isn’t a time to be overly focusing on the negatives.

There is a lack of creativity without Trent, though, which is a worry moving forward, and I find myself wanting more from Gravenberch and Szoboszlai at the moment.

Salah’s still well short of his best, as Dan pointed out – Gakpo has also been poor since returning from injury – but I’ll let Mo off after the season he’s had.

What did you read into Trent’s celebration?

DAN: It had to be him.

For all the ‘Judas on Easter’ chat, there was always a narrative, a potential parting gift that saw him emerge as the hero one more time before the end of the season and perhaps the end of his Liverpool fairytale.

As for the celebration and what I, or we, could read into it, I won’t lie, the passion had me believing.

It even almost had me ordering name sets on my 2025/26 gold Premier League badge emblazoned Adidas number!

I wasn’t expecting some impassioned Wolf Of Wall Street-style speech, though, and the interview made me soon cool my jets regarding him performing some Gerrard-esque U-turn.

HENRY: Like Dan says, I keep waiting for that “I’m not f*****g leaving” moment!

It was nice to see how much the goal meant to him, but it has done little to change my opinion, especially after his interview.

He looked like someone letting off some steam, also knowing that he had produced a big moment in his boyhood club edging towards the title.

If Trent stays, I will be shocked, but I’m wrong a lot, so let’s hope I add to the tally of terrible shouts in the coming weeks!