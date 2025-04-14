Tyler Morton made his first appearance since January as Liverpool U21s hosted Leeds on Sunday, but the result leaves the rest of their season in the balance.

Liverpool U21s 1-1 Leeds U21s

Premier League 2 (19), AXA Training Centre

April 13, 2025

Goals: McConnell 45+1′; Moore 30′

Morton underwent surgery to correct a long-standing shoulder injury at the start of February, having seen offers from interested clubs fall short in the winter window.

The midfielder is expected to depart Liverpool on a permanent basis in the summer, but the focus for now has been on the recovery of a player who is hugely popular among both the first team and academy

That saw Morton join a strong starting lineup for the U21s’ penultimate game of the normal league season on Sunday as they faced Leeds at the AXA.

James McConnell also started and scored the young Reds’ equaliser in a 1-1 draw, with Trey Nyoni, Rio Ngumoha, Trent Kone-Doherty, Kieran Morrison, Harvey Davies and Amara Nallo others named in Barry Lewtas‘ XI.

Unfortunately, with Liverpool unable to find a winner after McConnell’s composed finish rounded off the first half to cancel out Kris Moore’s header, there may only be one more game to play this season.

A draw leaves the young Reds 15th in the table, with the top 16 qualifying for the playoff round, but they still need either a victory over Aston Villa on Friday or West Brom‘s final two results to go their way to guarantee progress.

All eyes will be on West Brom‘s clash with Arsenal on Monday evening, then, as if the young Baggies lose it will confirm Liverpool’s playoff place.

It is far from an ideal situation either way, with Liverpool – champions-elect at first-team level – clearly a club with designs much higher up any table, regardless of the focus on development over results in the academy.

That development will no doubt be aided by experience in the playoffs, which pit the top 16 sides against each in eight one-off ties – with first playing 16th and so on – before subsequent quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.

Liverpool’s draw with Leeds was not without its bright points, not least the positive attacking play of Kone-Doherty on the right wing.

Morrison’s creativity was another plus-point as the 18-year-old played in an unorthodox role as a striker, while both Morton and McConnell showed they are already capable of playing senior football week in, week out.

The U21s could benefit from the experience of those two midfielders again on Friday night when they visit Villa, with Morton’s recovery showing smooth progress so far.

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Davidson, Pinnington, Nallo, Pilling; Morton (Young 62′), McConnell, Nyoni; Kone-Doherty, Ngumoha (Balagizi 82′), Morrison

Subs not used: Misciur, Laffey, Figueroa

Next match: Aston Villa (A) – Premier League 2 – Friday, April 18, 7pm (BST)