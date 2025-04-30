Liverpool are expected to sign a new No. 9 this summer and out-of-favour Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has now been linked.

Osimhen has spent the season with Galatasaray after finding himself frozen out by Antonio Conte and replaced by Romelu Lukaku, and is set to move on permanently this summer.

His position at Napoli comes despite scoring 76 goals in 133 games for the club and being widely considered one of the most talented strikers in Europe during their title-winning campaign in 2022/23.

That should see him coveted this summer, but having seen proposed moves to Chelsea and Al-Ahli fall through a year ago, it remains to be seen who will pursue a deal.

According to Sky Sports‘ Lyall Thomas, Osimhen is one of the strikers Liverpool are considering as they plot to replace Darwin Nunez in the next transfer window.

The reporter claims that Osimhen, Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko are all potential targets, with both Isak and Sesko also linked by reliable sources on Merseyside.

While it is not the first time Liverpool have been purported as suitors for Osimhen this is the most concrete link so far this season.

Unlike Isak, who is expected to be priced at upwards of £150 million as Newcastle hold firm in their no-sale stance, the Nigerian would be available for £63.8 million due to a release clause in his contract at Napoli.

That would be lower than the fee quoted for another target, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, who is rumoured to be available for £80 million.

Osimhen could suit Arne Slot‘s system at Liverpool as a powerful, pacy forward who can hold his own as a lone striker and, crucially, has scored 79 goals in 110 games in the last three seasons at Napoli and so far at Galatasaray.

Scoring consistently has been the biggest issue for Nunez, who is set to be made available this summer having failed to establish himself as a key player under Slot.

And though there could be question marks over whether his record would translate to the Premier League, only six players across Europe’s top 10 leagues have found the back of the net more often than Osimhen this season.

Those are Viktor Gyokeres, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Mohamed Salah – all elite forwards and a marker of the company Osimhen merits among the best in Europe.

Any suggestion that Osimhen is a genuine target should be taken with a pinch of salt at this stage, with Sky Sports’ claim yet to be backed up by Liverpool reporters.

But it would be no surprise if those within the club’s recruitment team were not at least monitoring his situation as they weigh up a move for their next No. 9.