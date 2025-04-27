Virgil van Dijk “convinced” by what he has been told about Liverpool transfers

Virgil van Dijk believes it will be a “very important summer” for Liverpool in the transfer market, with the captain “convinced” by the plans he has been told.

Van Dijk and his representatives will have considered a number of factors before agreeing a new two-year contract with Liverpool.

At the forefront of their talks with the club will have been assurances that they will invest in the squad beyond those lucrative deals for himself and Mohamed Salah.

With a number of players expected to leave including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez, it stands to be a pivotal summer as Liverpool plot their title defence.

And speaking to Dutch publication AD, Van Dijk explained what he has heard about the club’s “very ambitious” plans for the summer window and how that will involve, for the first time, Arne Slot‘s “own choices.”

“In my opinion, the story is not yet finished,” the 33-year-old said.

“The club is very ambitious, the plans for this summer sound good. There is still a lot to achieve here.

“Whatever is going to happen with players coming or leaving, I think this is going to be a very important summer for the club.

“I am convinced that the club management see it that way too – and we have to trust that they are going to do that in a good way, so that we can also play for prizes in the coming years.

“Arne is doing a great job. Klopp was – and is – a legend at this club, but the new coach has added some new touches in his own way, without immediately turning everything upside down.

“Next summer will actually be the first transfer window in which Arne can really make his own choices.

“That combination of things makes me really confident about the next two years.”

It is not the first time Van Dijk has openly discussed Liverpool’s plans for a “big summer” but this latest update is very encouraging.

Despite their success in Slot’s first season it is clear that the club need to build on a position of strength, and unlike usual that could also come with a high turnover in the squad.

Beyond Alexander-Arnold – bound for Real Madrid – and Nunez – attracting interest from Saudi Arabia – there are at least eight other players with doubts over their futures.

While the priorities appear to be signing a left-back, centre-back and centre-forward, if any of Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz, Federico Chiesa or Diogo Jota leave those areas will need addressing.

With Slot putting his own stamp on the squad it stands to be a very exciting summer – of which Van Dijk is convinced.