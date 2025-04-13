Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield as they edge ever closer to their 20th top-flight title. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

The news of Mo Salah signing a new contract gave supporters a boost that they should carry into the ground on a sunny Merseyside afternoon.

With previously injured players returning and a full week of preparation under their belts, Liverpool are strong favourites.

In fact, West Ham have won just once at Anfield in their last 51 league visits, dating back to September 1963. Their last four games, in recent weeks, have seen them earn just two points.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 2pm (BST) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 11pm in Sydney, 5pm in Dubai and 4pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Ham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on USA Network and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Ham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Ham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Ham and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

A full list of international coverage options for Liverpool vs. West Ham can be found here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of today’s action and the whole of the 2024/25 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.