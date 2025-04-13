With Mohamed Salah staying at Liverpool for at least another two years, we’ve had a look at where he could finish in the all-time Reds and Premier League era goalscoring charts.

Liverpool supporters are still buoyant after Salah extended his stay at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

The 32-year-old is unquestionably one of the best players in the club’s history and seeing him depart would have been hard to take.

The question is: where could Salah now finish in the all-time scoring stakes for the Reds and in the league?

And where will he end up in the assist charts?

A great chance to beat Roger Hunt

The fact that Ian Rush scored 346 goals for Liverpool is phenomenal – even Salah will find it hard to oust him at the top!

The Egyptian trails the legendary former Reds marksman by 103 goals, so unless he stays beyond 2027, that will be impossible to catch.

Roger Hunt‘s tally of 285 feels more realistic, however, with Salah needing 43 goals in two-and-a-bit seasons to pip him and go into second place on his own.

Liverpool’s No. 11 has averaged 22.75 goals per season at Anfield to date – if he maintains that average, he will just do it!

Watch out, Harry Kane!

Salah has a chance to go fifth in the Premier League scoring charts when Liverpool host West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

He currently sits level with Sergio Aguero on 184 goals, but it won’t be long until he is staring at the Man City legend in the rear-view mirror.

Salah is also only three behind fourth-place Andy Cole (187) – he could still easily go ahead of him before this season ends – and Wayne Rooney (208) will then be next in sight.

Much like Rush, Alan Shearer’s record-breaking tally of 260 feels too far away, but Harry Kane is in second place on 213.

Thirty goals across the next couple of years seems ‘easy’ by Salah’s standards – it feels very possible, too.

It would be an incredible feat to be second behind only Shearer, especially as he isn’t even a striker!

More assists than Kevin De Bruyne?

Such is the level of focus on Salah’s goalscoring brilliance, it’s easy to forget that he is also a master at creating goals.

This season, he has moved into the top 10 all-time assist-makers in the Premier League, with 86 to his name.

Former Liverpool legend James Milner is only three ahead on 89, while Reds legend Steven Gerrard is six clear on 92.

It won’t be long until Salah overtakes both.

Unfortunately for Salah, there always seems to be one player who is simply too far ahead in the first place – in this case, it’s Ryan Giggs (162).

If he can get 34 assists between now and the end of the 2026/27 season, though, he will go ahead of second-place Kevin De Bruyne, who is leaving City this summer.

That’s assuming De Bruyne doesn’t add to his collection between now and the final day.

It is a tough ask, but Salah has 17 assists this season in the league, so the same again twice in a row would be enough.

What a remarkable footballer he is.