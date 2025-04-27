Why Arne Slot is next to Kenny Dalglish and Joe Fagan in Liverpool record books

Arne Slot will write his name into the history books alongside Kenny Dalglish and Joe Fagan when Liverpool win the Premier League.

Whether the Reds win against Tottenham or are made to wait longer, Slot will become only the third manager to win the league in his first full season at Liverpool.

It is a feat that would emulate Joe Fagan‘s league victory in 1983/84 and Kenny Dalglish‘s title in 1985/86.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk will become the first Dutchman to ever captain an English team to a league title. Slot would also be the first from the Netherlands to take charge of a league title-winning team in England.

While Sunday could be a day of firsts, it wouldn’t be the first time Liverpool have secured the title in April – they have done that on nine previous occasions.

A history of goals

Liverpool are looking to complete a fifth league double in the last seven seasons and their 10th against Tottenham since 1992.

Since the 0-0 draw at Spurs in October 2015, Liverpool have scored in 18 successive league clashes. Seven of Liverpool’s last 10 league wins in the fixture have come by a single goal margin.

In the last four clashes home and away, Liverpool have scored 15 times, with the goals coming from nine different players.

The fixture has produced more goals that any other in Liverpool’s Premier League era history (200).

Luis Diaz could play his 100th league game for Liverpool. He has scored 27 league goals in his Reds career thus far.

The nine goals scored at Spurs last December equalled the most ever in this fixture, Liverpool having won 7-2 at Anfield in October 1914 and Tottenham by the same scoreline in April 1963.

Mo Salah’s next league goal will see him move into outright fifth place on the Premier League era top goalscorers list, ahead of Sergio Aguero and onto 185 goals.

Tottenham’s terrible campaign

Only the bottom three have lost more Premier League games this season than Tottenham, who have been beaten 18 times.

Spurs have only drawn one away game in the league this season (1-1 at Leicester in their opening fixture of the season).

They have won five on the road in the top-flight, doing so at Manchester United (3-0), Manchester City (4-0), Southampton (5-0), Brentford (2-0) and Ipswich (4-1).

They have won one of the last seven league games played, losing five.

In 2023-24 they amassed 60 points from their first 33 league games of a season. This season they have 37.

They have now conceded more than 50 league goals in a third consecutive campaign for the first time since 2003/04.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 32, Gakpo 16, Diaz 15, Jota 9, Nunez 7, Szoboszlai 7, Mac Allister 6, Alexander-Arnold 4, Elliott 4, Van Dijk 4, Jones 3, Chiesa 2, Konate 2, Danns 1 (0)

Tottenham: Johnson 16, Solanke 12, Maddison 11, Son 11, Kulusevski 10, Sarr 6, Richarlison 5, Bentancur 2, Bissouma 2, Odobert 2, Pedro Porro 3, Spence 2, Tel 3, Ajayi 1, Bergvall 1, Lankshear 1, Moore 1, Romero 1, Scarlett 1, Werner 1, own goals 4

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).