Andy Robertson believes he can prove he is worth a new contract at Liverpool, joking with Jamie Carragher: “You can stop linking the club with other left-backs!”

Like Ibrahima Konate and Caoimhin Kelleher, Robertson will enter the final year of his contract this summer and, so far, there has been little talk of an extension.

That is not to say a new deal is not in the works, with Liverpool’s priority understandably elsewhere as they focused on Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold this season.

With Van Dijk and Salah committed to two more years and Alexander-Arnold still expected to move on to Real Madrid, fresh terms for Robertson could soon be on the agenda.

The 31-year-old certainly hopes so, telling a group of supporters during a conversation with Jamie Carragher at Football For Change’s charity lunch that he is hopeful of “many years to come.”

“I have only got a year left, so I hope all you guys can help me with making the same noise around a new contract as you did with Mo and Virgil’s!” he told fans, via the Liverpool Echo.

Turning to Carragher he joked: “Maybe you can stop linking the club with other left-backs as well!

“No look, I’ve had eight wonderful years so far and I have a year left. I am not as young as I once was but I love this club and I have had some great memories here, so let’s see what the future holds.

“I still believe I can still produce good performances and some really good performances and I think I have done that this season.

“So I still think I can produce at the top level and if I can do that then that is where I belong and hopefully I can stay here for many years to come.”

Liverpool are likely to sign a new left-back this summer, with Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez the most prominent name linked, but the language around their pursuit has shifted lately.

While it had long been presented as the hunt for Robertson’s replacement, The Athletic‘s James Pearce is among those to now report that a new addition would be to “compete with and ease the burden” on the No. 26.

That would mean taking over from Kostas Tsimikas as a more reliable alternative, then, realistically with a view to overtaking Robertson in the future.

Similar could play out between the sticks with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili set to arrive in the summer as a long-term replacement for Alisson, taking up Kelleher’s role in the immediate future.

Whether Liverpool intend to offer Robertson a new deal beyond 2026 remains to be seen, but it should be stressed that criticism of his performances in 2024/25 has been exaggerated.

He may no longer be the best left-back in the world, as certainly was the case for a long time, but he remains a top-class, experienced option for the title-winners.