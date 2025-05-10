Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits he “cannot guarantee” that Joe Gomez will play again for the Reds this season, following a lengthy injury absence.

The 27-year-old picked up a serious hamstring issue in the 1-0 defeat away to Plymouth back in February, playing a part in Slot’s side exiting the FA Cup at the fourth round stage.

Gomez required surgery on the injury and hasn’t featured since, but he did return to Liverpool training on Friday, acting as a boost.

Speaking in his press conference before the Reds’ visit of Arsenal on Sunday, Slot admitted that the centre-back won’t definitely feature in the remaining games of the season.

“He is becoming closer and closer [to returning],” Slot said.

“He is joining training sessions at the moment, he has been out for a long time. The last part of rehab is the hardest.

“I cannot guarantee it but he is getting closer and closer.”

Will Joe Gomez leave Liverpool this summer?

Liverpool have a big decision to make with Gomez at the end of the season, with the Englishman now the Reds’ longest-serving current player.

In fact, he would be eligible for a testimonial at Anfield this summer, following 10 years at the club.

Gomez is out of contract at Liverpool in 2027, so time is gradually running out, and his price tag will steadily diminish.

For that reason, the Reds must consider the possibility of accepting an offer for the defender in the summer transfer window, should one arrive.

That’s assuming a new centre-back and right-back join Liverpool ahead of next season, ensuring Gomez leaving doesn’t have a negative impact on the Reds’ squad depth.

Liverpool’s No. 2 is an injury-prone player who has been limited to only 11 starts in all competitions this season, so it does arguably feel like the right time to part ways after a decade of good service.

A younger alternative would make sense, coming in and providing stiffer competition for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

That said, Gomez staying at Liverpool wouldn’t be a disaster, but a decision would need to be made next year when he has one year remaining on his contract.