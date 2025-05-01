Arne Slot has joined an exclusive list of managers to win the Premier League in their first season in charge of a club after guiding Liverpool to the promised land.

“You can look at it as the way to be the successor of someone who was really successful. But I look at it in a way that that is ideal because there is an opportunity to win something” – Arne Slot.

The Dutchman arrived at Liverpool with plenty of respect and admiration for what Jurgen Klopp had left behind but with a clear understanding and desire to take the next step.

A Premier League title was not on the list of expectations but Slot has now delivered it in his first season in charge, becoming the sixth manager to do so in the competition’s history.

He follows Jose Mourinho – Chelsea (2004/05), Carlo Ancelotti – Chelsea (2009/10), Manuel Pellegrini – Man City (2013/14), Claudio Ranieri – Leicester City (2015/16) and Antonio Conte – Chelsea (2016/17).

Some may look to include Alex Ferguson in this list but he had been in charge of Man United for more than six years when he won the first edition of the Premier League.

Ranieri, meanwhile, is the only name on this list who had managed in the English topflight prior to guiding Leicester to the unlikeliest of titles, having been in charge of Chelsea from 2000 to 2004.

It is a testament to Slot’s management that he was able to see his side perform consistently across the campaign despite only having his full squad together eight days before the season opener.

Slot has also become the first Dutchman to guide a team to Premier League glory, doing what the likes of Guus Hiddink, Erik ten Hag, Louis Van Gaal and Ronald Koeman could not.

If this is what he achieved with the squad he inherited, imagine what could be possible when he starts to add his touch to the team.

‘Arne Slot, na na na na na’