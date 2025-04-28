If there is anything Liverpool know how to do, it is celebrate our own and Arne Slot has a brilliant new song after he delivered league title No. 20 for the club.

Slot achieved the unexpected by guiding the Reds to the title in his first season at the helm, surpassing all expectations after the departure of one of the club’s all-time greats.

He has had laser-like focus throughout the season, refusing to be drawn into any emotion until the job was done, and on Sunday we saw him dance and let loose after the title was officially won.

As he celebrated into the night with his players, staff and their family and friends, Liverpool fans were quick to bring us a new song to mark his success.

“He brought us number 20 and his name is Arne Slot!” ?@andyhodgson110 @RedsLPL pic.twitter.com/O3rMjefbSt — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 27, 2025

It is to the tune of ‘Links Rechts’ (translated: ‘Left Right’) by Snollebollekes, a popular Dutch song that went viral during the Euros as the Netherlands progressed to the semi-final.

You will have likely heard these lyrics: “He brought us number 20 and his name is Arne Slot!” – they will, rightly, get the most air time but that’s not the full song!

‘The Arne Bounce’ lyrics

Our manager was tired, successful on the Kop,

He brought us No. 19, his name is Jurgen Klopp,

We needed a replacement, and who was it we got,

He brought us No. 20 and his name is Arne Slot,

He brought us No. 20 and his name is Arne Slot,

To the left, du du du du du,

To the right, du du du du du du,

To the left, du du du du du,

To the right, du du du du du du,

BOUNCE

He brought us No. 20 and his name is Arne Slot

Andy Hodgson is on the microphone in the video you see above, who you may recognise from other chants including Alexis Mac Allister‘s and Luis Diaz‘s, and let’s hope this is as fast as the song ever gets!

It is only right that Slot’s song, not the one he inherited from Jurgen Klopp, has Dutch inspiration – which you can see in the video below:

It is quite the party song, one which went viral last summer with the dance seeing fans jump and bounce to the left and right, which is the direct translation of the song name.

The song is rapidly being shared across social media and messaging platforms, and will surely have been seen by Slot himself – or it will be soon at the very least!

With endless weeks to celebrate the title triumph, it is nice to have a new one to add to the songbook!

‘And his name is Arne Slot!’