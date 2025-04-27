Cody Gakpo is still hopeful that Trent Alexander-Arnold will commit his future to Liverpool after a Premier League title triumph he knows the club can “build on.”

Gakpo was among the goalscorers as Liverpool thrashed Tottenham 5-1 to secure the Premier League title with four games left to play.

It came on an emotional evening for those inside Anfield and around the city, with supporters packing out the stands as well as pubs and bars in the city wearing club colours.

The full-time whistle brought a party to the pitch and later in the dressing room, but after the celebrations there will of course be an eye on the future.

Liverpool are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window, but are also widely reported to be set to lose their vice-captain as Alexander-Arnold nears a free transfer to Real Madrid.

But speaking to LFCTV after the game, Gakpo expressed his hope that the right-back could still follow Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in signing a new deal.

“The group didn’t change much from last season, so you can build on the team as well,” he said reflecting on what comes next.

“Now with Mo and Virgil staying, and hopefully Trent as well, then you can keep building on that team hopefully for many years to come.”

Addressing supporters after the game, Arne Slot admitted that, after seeing the scenes outside Anfield beforehand, he and his players felt that “there’s no way we were going to lose this game.”

Gakpo clearly felt the same way, even insisting that despite Dominic Solanke giving Tottenham an early lead there was no concern Liverpool wouldn’t win.

“Some games, some moments are just meant to be,” he said.

“I think obviously we were not happy to concede, but still I think everybody felt like it can’t go wrong today.”

Liverpool were given the opportunity to confirm the title at Anfield after Arsenal took a point from their clash with Crystal Palace in midweek – a game the squad watched together at the AXA Training Centre.

It meant the Reds only needed a point to secure the trophy but also that they would be able to do so in front of their own fans, which Gakpo preferred.

“One on hand you just want to win the league, it doesn’t matter how,” the Dutchman explained.

“But on the other hand if you can win it like this, I think everybody wants it like this and not when you are together without fans.

“So in the end the result from that was amazing from us, so we needed only one point. But today we won with a good game, amazing.”