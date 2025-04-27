Arne Slot treated Anfield to a rendition of Jurgen Klopp‘s song as he recognised the former manager’s role in Liverpool winning their 20th top-flight title.

Even before Slot was officially announced as Liverpool’s head coach, Klopp gave the game away by signing the Dutchman’s name after his final game in charge.

It was a significant moment, symbolic of a changing of the guard, and Slot has followed it up with a remarkable debut campaign which, on Sunday, delivered the Premier League title.

After celebrations in front of the Kop, the 46-year-old was interviewed by LFCTV on the pitch at Anfield, and with his words broadcast over the PA, he took the opportunity to pay tribute to Klopp.

“Jurgen Klopp, la la, la la la!” he bellowed, to a roar from the thousands of Liverpool supporters who stayed behind.

Jurgen Klopp ? Arne Slot pic.twitter.com/Rj4YAmlPAe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 27, 2025

Though Liverpool only needed a point from their clash with Tottenham to secure the title they surged to an emphatic 5-1 victory to ensure an unassailable lead over Arsenal.

The Reds were treated to incredible scenes outside Anfield as supporters welcomed the team bus in, and Slot acknowledged that played its part.

“I think even before the game it was already clear that we couldn’t lose this game,” he explained.

“The way we arrived here in the bus, I think everybody who was sitting in the bus felt ‘there’s no way we’re going to lose this game’.”

Slot becomes only the fourth manager to win the Premier League title in his first season in charge, and the third to do so in Liverpool’s entire history.

But speaking to Sky Sports, he took the opportunity to again point out the foundations left by Klopp and his staff.

“That’s of course not only my job, that’s the job of the players who are sitting there and the staff members who are standing over there,” he said.

“And the work Jurgen and Pepijn left over here. The culture of the team, the work rate of the team, the quality of the team was outstanding, we all knew that.”

Signing off on his interview with LFCTV, Slot gave a reminder of Liverpool’s recent history – clearly planning for more to come.

“This is all that you want as a player, and I think as a supporter, as a fan, and as a staff member as well,” he admitted.

“So let’s forget that it’s the second in 35 years – it’s the second in five years!”