Anfield is red! Incredible scenes as Liverpool fans welcome team bus

Thousands of Liverpool supporters lined the streets to welcome Arne Slot and his players to Anfield, answering Virgil van Dijk‘s call to wear red for a huge occasion.

Liverpool can win the Premier League title on Sunday, with a point against Tottenham enough to clinch the trophy with four games left to play.

Slot’s side will want to do so with a win, of course, with there an expectancy around Anfield and the rest of the city as thousands of supporters prepare to celebrate.

There is still a job to be done and fans showed their backing for the 90-plus minutes to come by welcoming the team bus into the stadium before kickoff.

The scenes were incredible as fans belted out ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ and the bus made its way through the throng and into the stadium entrance.

Red smoke filled the sky from flares held aloft and red shirts, scarves, hats and flags adorned the crowds after captain Van Dijk urged supporters to “make it a red Anfield.”

“Come in red or come with all red, make it a red Anfield,” he said.

“Because that would look incredible and make as much noise as you can, and then you will enjoy it even more than you already should do, in my opinion.”

After not being able to celebrate the title as they would have hoped in 2020, this opportunity has been embraced by the Liverpool fans, with many already occupying the streets and pubs around Anfield early on Sunday.

The sky is blue, Anfield is red.

Never seen the place so busy so long before kick-off. A real party atmosphere. #LFC pic.twitter.com/ylWfqy1awv — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 27, 2025

Virgil van Dijk’s calls for Liverpool fans to wear red today appear to have been heeded. So with the dress code sorted, Liverpool now just need the result to kickstart a summer-long party. pic.twitter.com/sP5R0LD3JS — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) April 27, 2025

You’ll be hearing a lot of Allez, Allez, Allez today pic.twitter.com/AzqSqsJB9u — Emilia Bona (@emiliabonaECHO) April 27, 2025

These are the days my friend ??? pic.twitter.com/FgvHiwKxqL — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) April 27, 2025

That led to a party atmosphere ahead of kickoff, with songs and chants summing up the belief around Anfield that this will be a special evening.

The atmosphere is building at Anfield ? pic.twitter.com/JYNz9BlXe1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2025

“Arne Slot! La La La La La!” ? pic.twitter.com/Q4OJybUgzg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2025

A sea of Reds ? pic.twitter.com/JBq6LZLYLP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2025

“To be honest, we couldn’t see anything,” Dominik Szoboszlai told Sky Sports ahead of the game.

“I don’t know how the bus driver could see. But no, it was amazing. First time experiencing this, I think it’s special for everyone.”

Remined that he could become the first Hungarian to ever win the Premier League, Liverpool’s No. 8 replied: “It’s not about me, it’s about the team, it’s about the fans, it’s about the city.

“Since 35 years we couldn’t really celebrate with them together, and that’s our goal today.

“But we haven’t done it yet, we have a job to do. Ninety minutes, we go all in.”