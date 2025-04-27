Liverpool are officially champions of England. A 5-1 mauling of Tottenham at Anfield secured the 2024/25 Premier League title at a canter.

Liverpool 5-1 Tottenham

Premier League (34) | Anfield

April 27, 2025

Goals

Solanke 12′

Diaz 16′ (assist: Szoboszlai)

Mac Allister 24′ (assist: Gravenberch)

Gakpo 34′ (assist: none)

Salah 63′ (assist: Szoboszlai)

Udogie OG 69′ (assist: Alexander-Arnold)

Team news

On a momentous day for Liverpool, Arne Slot made two changes to his lineup – both at full-back, with one enforced and the other restoring the norm.

Andy Robertson took over from Kostas Tsimikas at left-back, the Greek dropping to the bench, while Trent Alexander-Arnold replaced Conor Bradley due to a minor injury.

First half

As a red Anfield worked its way through the entire songbook, the Reds pushed for an early lead – Cody Gakpo going close with a stunning overhead kick after a corner fell to Dominik Szoboszlai.

But it was Tottenham who went ahead just after the 11th minute, with ex-Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke allowed a free header from a corner, his effort sailing in at the far side.

Their lead didn’t last long, with Luis Diaz sliding home from Szoboszlai’s cutback, his goal initially waved offside but quickly corrected by VAR for 1-1.

And then a trademark stunner from Alexis Mac Allister put Liverpool ahead, the Argentine picking up the ball after Ryan Gravenberch intercepted Spurs’ awful attempts to play out of danger and blasting into the roof of the net.

Cody Gakpo made it 3-1 just after the half-hour mark, picking up the ball after another corner and finding space to send a right-footed finish beyond Guglielmo Vicario and in.

Half-time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

Second half

Liverpool were still in the ascendency after the break, the anticipation of a 20th title growing by the minute, with the brilliant Mac Allister providing a performance worthy of champions.

Their opponents, meanwhile, offered little, continually struggling to play out from the back as they looked terrified whenever the Reds pressed them – either not playing for their manager or simply not good enough.

A rare occasion in which Spurs attacked only led to another Liverpool goal, with Mac Allister breaking and feeding Szoboszlai, who played it to Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian cutting onto his left and beating Vicario for 4-1.

The fifth goal was an unfortunate one for Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie, who touched Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s cross into his own net under pressure from Salah.

With the title guaranteed, the remainder of the game was all about the fans, who sang throughout to create a party atmosphere befitting the club’s first title win in front of supporters since 1990.

Liverpool have now won 20 league titles; a joint-record in English football and a stunning achievement in Slot’s first season.

Enjoy it, savour it and look forward to the future of this new era of Liverpool.

TIA Man of the Match: Alexis Mac Allister

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Endo 76′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai (Jones 68′), Mac Allister (Nunez 83′); Salah, Gakpo (Jota 68′), Diaz (Elliott 76′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Chiesa

Tottenham: Vicario; Spence, Danso, Davies, Udogie; Bergvall, Gray (Sarr 46′); Johnson, Maddison (Kulusevski 46′), Tel (Odobert 68′); Solanke (Richarlison 68′)

Subs not used: Kinsky, Romero, Van de Ven, Porro, Bissouma

Next match: Chelsea (A) – Premier League – Sunday, May 4, 4.30pm (BST)