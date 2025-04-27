Trent Alexander-Arnold led the celebrations in the Liverpool dressing room after Sunday’s 5-1 win clinched the Premier League title, with the squad in party mood.

The Reds got the title over the line in perfect fashion as they easily dismantled Tottenham despite conceding an early goal through Dominic Solanke.

Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah all found the back of the net along with a Destiny Udogie own goal to ensure Arne Slot delivered the title in his first season in charge.

Despite Slot’s achievement the focus was on the players, and after sharing the moment with supporters with a long time spent on the pitch after the match, they headed back to the dressing room to celebrate.

Alexander-Arnold was one of those to share the scenes from inside Anfield, leading the squad through a rendition of Freed From Desire:

The right-back is yet to announce his decision over his future but is still widely expected to be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

In a post-match interview with LFCTV, Gakpo expressed his desire that “hopefully” Alexander-Arnold would stay, but the belief is that he will commit to joining Real Madrid.

Still, that did not stop him from enjoying his second Premier League title with Liverpool – and the club and Sky Sports shared more footage from the dressing room party:

Campione, campione olé olé olé ? pic.twitter.com/Q40ixWx8Lj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2025

The SCENES in Liverpool's dressing room! ? pic.twitter.com/bx9K9yJ4hP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 27, 2025

Slot joined his squad for a drink as Andy Robertson sprayed champagne during a chant of Campeones, with the head coach and his staff making sure to mark the occasion with their players.

Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott were among those to share selfies from the dressing room – the No. 9 with a rather pointed caption of “Premier League champion, let them say whatever they want”:

Liverpool are expected to take a short break to celebrate their title win before returning to the AXA Training Centre for work later next week.

That comes with four more games still to play in the Premier League, with a trip to Chelsea next up on Sunday.

Of course that is far from the priority at this point, with Liverpool able to enjoy the moment after finally being confirmed Premier League champions again.