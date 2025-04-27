If you didn’t know which way to look after the final whistle at Anfield, know you are not alone as it was an assault on the senses as Liverpool celebrated winning the Premier League.

A sea of red as far as the eye could see, Liverpool supporters emphatically answered Virgil van Dijk‘s call to make Anfield red and make themselves heard.

It was a joyous day under the sun as all our dreams came true as we could, at long last, celebrate a topflight title together – and the scenes were simply incredible.

• READ: Must-watch! LFC squad sing You’ll Never Walk Alone after title win

From the bench pouring onto the pitch, to Arne Slot holding his backroom staff tightly, Andy Robertson jumping into Virgil van Dijk‘s arms and Alisson falling to his knees – there was so much to take in.

Hardly anyone moved as all eyes locked on the squad rightly celebrating a title they deserved, and This Is Anfield captured the incredible scenes from the stands:

Safe to say it is not a video you will be content to watch only once!

From the squad singing You’ll Never Walk Alone, to the team rushing towards the Kop as One Kiss rang out, Dominik Szoboszlai climbing the goalpost, a lap of honour and Slot singing Jurgen Klopp‘s name.

• READ: Slot sings Klopp’s song and says “there’s no way we were going to lose”

There was also a chance for each player to get their shining moment in front of the Kop, each urged forward and eulogised – this is what makes our club so special.

It exceeded all expectations, and the best thing is we get to do it all again when Liverpool are presented with the Premier League trophy on the final day of the season, on May 25.

These are the days, Reds. These are the days.

* View Liverpool FC’s Champions Range and order from the official LFC store here