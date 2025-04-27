We all dreamt of what the moment would be like and it was better than our imaginations could ever muster, with the squad singing You’ll Never Walk Alone with the fans after winning the league.

There is no limit on the times we can say Liverpool are champions of England for the 20th time.

It is a moment we have willed since 2020 denied us the opportunity to celebrate title glory together, and it exceeded any expectations we had – and there’s still a trophy lift to come!

As the final whistle blew against Tottenham, players either dropped to their knees or found the closest teammate they could hug, while supporters did the same in the stands.

There was dancing, laps of honour and each player getting their moment in front of the Kop – but, of course, there was nothing more special than singing You’ll Never Walk Alone together:

The song embodies all we are as a club and it is only right we join as one during moments of triumph, taking the moment to reflect and think of nothing but sharing the euphoria as one.

Tears glistened in Virgil van Dijk‘s eyes, as they did for so many, as we finally realised the dream of ending the 35-year wait to celebrate a league title in front of fans.

You'll Never Walk Alone ?? pic.twitter.com/tOjlx1iiKO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2025

Liverpool are back on their perch and with this only Arne Slot‘s first season at the club, the future is looking incredibly bright.

There are four games left in the season to revel in our champions and we can do this all over again when the trophy is lifted after the final day against Crystal Palace on May 25.

It won’t be 20 forever…