Liverpool secured title 20 with a few high marks from the most convincing of wins against Tottenham. Here’s how we rated the champions of England.

Liverpool 5-1 Tottenham

Premier League (34) | Anfield

April 27, 2025

Goals: Diaz 16′, Mac Allister 24′, Gakpo 34′, Salah 63′, Udogie OG 69′; Solanke 12′

Alisson – 8 (out of 10)

Couldn’t do anything about the Dominic Solanke header, which was past him before he knew it.

Had little else to do, so difficult to rate.

The only other thing that found the back of his net was one of the red balloons that drifted onto the pitch in the second half.

Another title win for Liverpool’s best-ever goalkeeper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

Found himself inside in attacking positions on a few occasions, but often on his left foot as a result…

Maybe the second left-footed goal of his career will come sooner rather than later.

Ibrahima Konate – 8

Gave Spurs nothing.

Commanded the space and won three aerial duels on what was a relatively quiet afternoon for himself and Van Dijk.

Had the most touches of any player with 89.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Thought he’d try to get in on the goalscoring with an attempt from distance, but it drifted just wide.

Andy Robertson – 8

Looked good again, up and down the left in familiar fashion, just slightly less adventurous than he might have been under Klopp.

Had a back-heeled effort cleared off the line. Yes, you read that right.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8

Does well to win the ball from Spurs ahead of Mac Allister’s goal as they failed miserably to play out from defence.

Alexis Mac Allister – 9 – Man of the Match

May just have confirmed his status as the Premier League‘s best midfielder.

Struck a shot with his left foot like he was used to scoring with his weaker foot from there, but it was his first left-footed Premier League goal.

Set Cody Gakpo up for a chance at the start of the second half from which he should have scored. Tried to nab a second rather than play Mohamed Salah in at one point, but you couldn’t blame him really.

Went off to a standing ovation.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 8

His ceaseless pressing is the kind of thing this Tottenham team don’t like, and he regularly had them worried at the back.

Set up Luis Diaz for the opener after latching on to Salah’s pass, and got the assist for Salah’s goal.

Not just the running off the ball in this match, but contributions in attack too, for the first Hungarian to win the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah – 9

Enjoyed playing against this Spurs defensive line, and regularly found space for himself and others, eventually getting his goal from cutting inside after threatening to do so all game.

Fed the pass through for Szoboszlai to set up Diaz, which was the key pass for the goal.

Repeated the trick shortly after, and though the recipient, Mac Allister, was offside on that occasion, it showed how effective he is in these situations, playing balls in behind a defence as well as receiving them.

A couple of quality selfies with the crowd on title-winning day.

Luis Diaz – 8

Started the game as the striker and scored the equaliser by being in the exact position you’d want a striker to be in that scenario, something that hasn’t always happened for Liverpool this season.

Lets Solanke get free a the corner from which Spurs scored, but questionable as to why he was assigned to mark the centre-forward in the first place.

Cody Gakpo – 8

An acrobatic attempt on goal early on, having won a corner, was a sign of things to come as he looked to get in on the goals.

Looked like the biggest goal threat in the team aside from Salah before picking up an injury earlier in the year, and has now recovered that status.

Overall Team Performance – 10

Substitutes

Diogo Jota (on for Gakpo, 68′) – 7

Curtis Jones (on for Szoboszlai, 68′) – 7 – In midfield rather than at right-back to add an extra Scouser in the team at full-time.

Harvey Elliott (on for Diaz, 76′) – 7 – Looked dangerous and lively once coming on.

Wataru Endo (on for Alexander-Arnold, 76′) – 7 – Came on a right-back.

Darwin Nunez (on for Mac Allister, 83′) – N/A – Had a good chance later in the game but chose to pass to Salah rather than shoot, but overhit that pass.

Subs not used: Chiesa, Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas

Arne Slot – 10

Went with Diaz as the striker leaving Nunez and Jota on the bench, and it worked, though you’d imagine any of the three would have done so against this Spurs side.

His name was regularly sung by the fans as he completed the remarkable feat of winning the title in his first season at the club.

Nice touch from Ange Postecoglou to shake hands a few minutes before added time was up so Slot and his staff could enjoy the moment at the full-time whistle.