When will Liverpool’s Premier League trophy parade be?

With Liverpool having secured their Premier League title, eyes are turning to the next bout of celebrations, which will be capped by a memorable trophy parade.

The scenes of jubilation across Merseyside when Liverpool mathematically won their 20th league title were a joy to be part of.

Now, an official celebration is being planned, with the parade set to take place on Monday, May 26.

That will be the day after Liverpool play their final match of the season against Crystal Palace, when they will lift the trophy after full-time.

May 26 is the day immediately after lifting the trophy and it also falls on a bank holiday in the UK.

With many of the players jetting off on international duty the next week, the Monday is the only suitable time to hold the procession.

Liverpool’s last three parades were held after their double win in 2022, their Champions League triumph in 2019 and following the miracle of Istanbul in 2005.

Liverpool FC parade route

On the two most recent occasions, the bus has taken a route along Queen’s Drive before finishing by driving down The Strand from north to south.

While the route hasn’t yet been confirmed, it is expected to follow a similar route and start in the afternoon before arriving at the waterfront in the evening.

In 2022, the parade started at 4pm from the junction of Allerton Road and Queens Drive. The bus then travelled along the drive, north towards West Derby Road where it turned west towards the city centre.

After making its way down Leeds Street, the procession turned left onto the dock road for a big finish on The Strand by the Pier Head.

The long weekend will be a busy one in the city, with Radio 1’s Big Weekend taking place in Sefton Park and The Red Weekender, hosted by Boss Night, The Anfield Wrap and The Redmen TV, happening at the Exhibition Centre.

“This will be very special”

Due to the pandemic, Liverpool were unable to hold an event for their 2020 title win, so we can expect this parade to be extra special.

In 2019, an estimated 750,000 people lined the streets for the European Cup, while three years later, despite losing the Champions League final in Paris the night before, about 500,000 still attended.

The players massively appreciated the fans’ support and it shouldn’t be underestimated how big of a draw these events can be.

“This will be special for everybody in this club,” Ibrahima Konate told Sky Sports.

“Just when we won the Carabao and FA Cup, I was like, ‘what is this?!’

“I think I became crazy. I was like, ‘what is this? This is crazy!’

“And I spoke with some people in the club, not the players but the people who work in the football – there’s a physio Chris Morgan with whom I’m very close, a very good guy.

“He said to me, ‘if we win the Premier League, you have no idea what will happen’.

“And I was like, ‘what do you mean? I hope we will not die!’

“But no, this will be very special and it’s not done. We just have to give everything.”