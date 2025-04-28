Champions, champions! The scenes at Anfield were beyond any of our expectations and we will take any and every opportunity to relive them all – so sit back and enjoy.

For the 20th time, Liverpool are the champions of England. How good does that sound?

The fixture against Tottenham was merely a formality once the final whistle went, with celebrations on the pitch releasing more than 35 years of emotion as we finally could celebrate together.

It was an overload of the senses and it is hard to know where to start when it comes to getting your fix of the celebrations, but here are just some we think you will enjoy!

Elliott mocks Richarlison

Harvey Elliott lifetime contract pic.twitter.com/YGN7wmuRqh — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) April 27, 2025

The sight of Richarlison getting mocked at Anfield is enjoyable once a season, let alone getting the privilege twice – thanks, Harvey.

Gesturing ’30’ on his hands, it was a timely reminder of how long Everton have been waiting for a trophy – or even if we just took the three, it’s the number of times Spurs have lost to Liverpool in 2024/25!

Keep him at Anfield forever.

Salah baits Nunez

We would love to know what Mo Salah said to get Darwin Nunez off the ground so quickly, but whatever it was his words had the effect he wanted.

You have to love this child-like excitement.

Macca makes Ibou an honorary Argentine

Alexis Mac Allister putting the Argentina flag around Ibrahima Konaté's neck. ???pic.twitter.com/Tp2nrSRixZ — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 27, 2025

We have lost count of how many times Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister bicker about the World Cup after the two faced each other in the 2022 final.

This felt like we came full circle.

Curtis Jones brings Harry onto the pitch

Just @curtisjr_10 getting our H on the pitch to celebrate ???? pic.twitter.com/7WgUOk8kNH — Claire Whitehurst (@Mybelle79) April 27, 2025

You know you have a cracking group of players when you see moments like this, with Curtis Jones ensuring supporter Harry Whitehurst could be part of the celebrations on the pitch.

Jones had surprised Harry earlier in the season as part of Nivea’s ‘Dear Liverpool’ series and he made sure they could be together on the day of all days. Special.

Campione!

The best team in the world. ?? pic.twitter.com/nq7qoALMDS — Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 27, 2025

This was one of the best sights on the day, the team getting in a huddle in the centre circle before racing off towards the Kop.

Slot pulls out the dance moves

Slot has been incredibly stoic all season and we wanted him to let his hair down, figuratively speaking of course.

We even got Arne dancing ?? — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) April 28, 2025

He did just that, and we loved every second of it. We can’t wait to see him do this again with the trophy in less than a month!

Trent and the ball boys

trent celebrating with the ball boys? pic.twitter.com/ofv5GzjIdd — ?? (@ibouu38) April 27, 2025

These ball boys, who play for the academy, are going to remember this moment for the rest of their lives.

Salah on the final whistle

Straight to his knees in a moment he had long dreamed of.

The juxtaposition between him taking in the moment before the crowd follow is beautiful.

Endo’s moment in front of the Kop

he's wataru, endo! he is japanese, endo! he wears number 3, endo!

and he's gonna win the league ??? the fans singing WATARU's chant and applauding him…what an incredible moment!

wataru, what was it like seeing that from your perspective? huge respect for you! pic.twitter.com/35LQFnUecH — ?? arctic (@arctic68383386) April 28, 2025

It has not been the season Endo would have wanted on a personal level but he has been the ultimate professional and has shown his worth this season, and he rightly got his moment in the spotlight.

‘Endo, and he’s gonna win the league!’

Virgil taking in the moment

Look at our captain. This is what it means.

‘CHAMPIONS, CHAMPIONS’

No more needs to be said. Is right, Ali!