Ryan Gravenberch‘s exceptional form as Liverpool’s holding midfielder has been a key part of their Premier League title win, and Arne Slot has now revealed the influence Alexis Mac Allister had on the Dutchman’s position change.

Gravenberch’s first season at Liverpool showed promise, but he didn’t flourish in the 12 Premier League games he started under Klopp in a central midfield position.

Due to the Reds’ failed move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, Slot was forced to look closer to home for his defensive midfielder last summer.

The head coach explained to Sky Sports how pre-season preparations and a discussion with Mac Allister led to Gravenberch moving into the No. 6 position.

“I asked Ryan if he could come back a bit earlier than he actually did (in pre-season), because we had a few games in America to play,” Slot began.

“I was really curious how he would do in that position, because when we came back from America, there was only two games left on the same day – I think there was Sevilla and Las Palmas – so there wasn’t a lot of time for me to try something out.

“But one of the things I spoke to most of the players [about], maybe to all of them in their summer break, and one of the things Alexis said to me, and I also felt the same about it, was that he has no problem playing as No. 6 – he did quite well the season before – but he prefers to play with a No. 6 behind him and I think that gets the best out of him.

“That’s also why we were interested in signing a No. 6, but Ryan did come back one or two days earlier – I was hoping for more but he came back one or two days earlier – and that way he could play the Manchester United game in that position (holding midfield).

“I immediately liked it because he was so comfortable on the ball. I think if you watch this game back, there’s one moment where we played the ball to him and there was someone who tried to press him, and he just used his body to [shield the ball] and the player didn’t see him back for a few seconds, the one that pressed him.

“It made me feel that that would be a good asset to have and then we had to find out during the first games of the season if he was defensively strong enough, but he definitely was and I think he is one of the players now who has the most interceptions and all these kind of things.”

Gravenberch has taken to his altered position like a duck to water, starting every Premier League match until Sunday’s game against Chelsea.

For comparable players in Europe’s top five leagues, the Dutchman ranks in the top four percent for interceptions made over the last year, according to FBRef.

By the same measurements, he ranks in the 83rd and 84th percentiles for progressive carries and successful take-ons respectively.

Along with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, he has been viewed by Slot as one of the most indispensable players in the side, and he is now receiving his deserved call-ups to the Netherlands team also.

Despite his brilliant form in taking Liverpool to the title, as a 22-year-old, he still has plenty to learn.

Slot commented on what he could do to improve, saying: “Maybe really what he could add to his game is maybe one or two-touch play and finding even more players in behind the lines.

“Maybe he can take Virgil (Van Dijk) as an example because Virgil is for me our best player in that part, finding players in between the lines, but he’s done great, Ryan. That’s for sure.”

While he may not be the finished article yet, he is far closer than anyone expected him to be this time last year, and there is no better place for him to develop than at Liverpool.