As one club chief rubbished claims of being offered Darwin Nunez, talks of continued interest from the Saudi Pro League remain ahead of the summer.

Nunez is expected to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window, with the club ready to invest in a new No. 9 to lead the evolution of Arne Slot‘s squad.

Al-Hilal made an offer for Nunez in January, while Al Nassr were also linked, with eye-watering reports that they were prepared to pay around £29 million per year to sign the Uruguayan.

That equated to an incredible £558,000 a week; with Liverpool turning down proposals in the region of £70 million.

However, they are now heavily linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen which would negate a move for Nunez, but the Echo‘s Ian Doyle maintains they are “ready to make a concerted effort” to sign the No. 9.

Al-Hilal are involved in the Club World Cup this summer and would seek a quick transfer in time for the competition, which would be ideal for the Reds if their interest remains.

Earlier this month, the Athletic‘s James Pearce reported Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are “among the European clubs monitoring Nunez’s situation,” with it clear there is no shortage of interest.

Liverpool will seek the best value they can in the window but cannot afford to wait too long to agree a deal lest lose out on targets they have identified.

Nunez transfer offer rubbished

There is no shortage of bizarre rumours when it comes to transfer stories and River Plate general secretary, Stefano Di Carlo, was left to deny any suggestions they had been offered Nunez.

“All those names are false. River made a strong transfer market in January,” Di Carlo told TyC Sports of claims Nunez had been offered to the Argentine club ahead of the summer.

“Of course, they will surgically seek out and strengthen certain positions; but that will happen when the transfer market opens. Everything that was said is not real.”

The origin of the rumour started with D Sports and came out of the blue, with Europe or Saudi Arabia the likely destination for the 25-year-old this summer.