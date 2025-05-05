In a three-minute video message to supporters, Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained his decision to leave Liverpool.

After 20 years at the club, Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool in the summer at the expiration of his contract.

The relationship with supporters may have soured in recent months, due to reports of his imminent departure, and he has attempted to explain his decision to leave.

Here is every word of Alexander-Arnold’s video message to fans.

After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life. I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this… pic.twitter.com/emAw5RvXq0 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 5, 2025

“After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, I’ll be leaving at the end of the season. “I think the decision for me is personal, to change environment, to challenge myself elsewhere. “It’s not about wanting to find something better; it’s about me and my personal journey as a player and I feel like now is the right time for me to go and experience that. “People won’t be happy with the decision but it’s something that I feel like I need to do on my journey in my career. “The times I’ve had here, the memories, the special moments are and will always be some of the moments I’ll have in my life and memories that will live with me forever, and I’m eternally grateful to everyone who’s helped me along the way. “Being able to sit here now as a two-time Premier League champions for the club that I grew up loving, it’s a great end to the story for me. “Of course it’s very emotional for me, it’s all I’ve ever known. “It’s everything I’ve ever wanted to do, dreamed of as a kid. Yeah, it’s just very emotional if I’m honest because the club, the city, the fans, the people have given me things that I could never have dreamt of in me wildest dreams. “It’s, you know, a journey that I’ve lived through that millions of people will dream of doing and I’ve been lucky enough to have been able to experience it. “I’ll never forget it and I can’t thank everyone enough for the support, the belief, the amazing moments we’ve had. “The love I have for this club will never leave, it will never diminish. I’ll love it forever. I’ll forever be in debt to the club and the fans for everything you’ve done for me and there’s no doubt about it. “I’ll be back any chance I get, I’ll come watch games; I’ll be supporting; I’ll be wanting the club to win and wanting the club to be successful, there’s nothing changing in that. “I will always remain a Liverpool fan.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s message to supporters

Alexander-Arnold also spoke to LFC TV about his departure and was asked if he had something to say to Liverpool supporters.

He replied: “There’s a lot I would like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you.

“You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there.

“I’ve felt the support, the love, everything that you guys have done has never been unnoticed by me, I’ve loved every single minute of it.

“I hope they have felt that has been reciprocated and that I’ve given everything I could to the club. I’ve done things I never thought I’d be able to do, and to do them with the fans and supporters of this club has been something I’ll never forget.

“I’ve got many, many memories that will live with me forever. There’s no doubt about it, I’ll be back – I’d love one day to be able to bring my kids to Anfield and show them that that’s where I’ve played and show them the videos and highlights of what we were able to achieve together.

“So just a huge thank you for that, thank you for everything you’ve ever done for me. Thank you for the support, thank you for the love that I’ve always felt, thank you for always having my back.

“I will always love the club, I will always love the people of the club, I will always love the fans and the supporters.

“Even though I’m leaving as player, as a fan I’ll always be a Liverpool fan.”