Liverpool scouts have been keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and his release clause has now been revealed, though it is a fluctuating figure.

The Reds reportedly “expressed interest” in signing the 21-year-old last summer, though were first linked in 2022, and that has not changed ahead of an important transfer window for Arne Slot and Co.

Scouts from Anfield travelled to Germany last weekend to watch Leipzig’s clash with Bayern Munich, which saw Sesko open the scoring with a brilliant long-range effort over the goalkeeper.

It was his 21st goal of the season for Leipzig, who also has six assists in 43 appearances – he has played all but two games for the German side this season in a promising nod to his availability.

And he has a release clause that “now exceeds” €80 million (£67.8m), according to Sky Germany, as it is a performance-related clause.

It could be negotiated “depending on the payment structure” as a deal is also possible “without activating the exit option,” though that would see the transfer fee increase.

Sky Germany offers this example: “RB Leipzig could demand a base transfer fee of €75 million and an additional €15 million in bonus payments” – thus it is a €90 million (£76.2m) package.

Fundamentally, the better Sesko performs this season, the more expensive he becomes.

Leipzig have two games remaining in their season and Sesko’s value is unlikely to increase dramatically between now and then, which Liverpool will be more than aware of.

Sesko is under contract at Leipzig until 2029 but it remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a move as they continue to assess the full range of striker options available to them this summer.

The 6’5″ forward is not anywhere near the finished product and it will be up to Richard Hughes, Slot and the recruitment team to assess whether another developing forward is the answer.

The market is steep when it comes to forwards this summer, though, with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike valued at around £67 million and Alexander Isak in excess of £100 million.

What Slot wants from his No. 9

“I think in modern day football, a number nine, like a right winger, like a midfielder, like a defender, they need to work hard and be part of an intense pressing team,” Slot said.

“If you look at the teams that are now playing in the semi-final of the Champions League, they are all 11 players that work their ass off, apologies for the language!

“That is also what I’m expecting from our number nine that is part of an intense pressing team.

“But in the end, it is helpful if the number nine of Liverpool, or at any team in the world, scores goals. That was the short answer.”