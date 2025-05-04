With Liverpool scouts in attendance as they finalise plans for the summer, RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko caught the eye with a stunning 40-yard strike.

Sesko is among the strikers Liverpool are known to be interested in as they plot to replace Darwin Nunez, with Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike also targets.

That saw scouts from Anfield travel to Germany this weekend to watch Leipzig’s clash with Bayern Munich on Saturday evening.

Per the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, two players who “could be on the agenda” for those watching on at the Red Bull Arena were Sesko and attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

Liverpool will no doubt have been impressed, then, as Sesko opened the scoring with an outrageous effort from at least 40 yards out.

With the ball breaking to the Slovenian just inside the Bayern half, Sesko caught goalkeeper Jonas Urbig out as he slipped attempting to get back into position and found the back of the net with the outside of his right foot.

It was a stunning finish and Sesko’s 21st goal of the season for Leipzig, with the 21-year-old also assisting six goals in his 43 appearances.

Leipzig took a two-goal lead before half-time but Bayern went 3-2 up through goals from Eric Dier, Michael Olise and Leroy Sane in the second half – only for Yussuf Poulsen, brought on for Sesko after 69 minutes, to equalise in stoppage time.

The 3-3 draw meant Bayern were not confirmed as champions, as would have been the case with a win, though they could be on Sunday depending on Bayer Leverkusen’s result against Freiburg.

Liverpool’s long-standing interest in Sesko

Liverpool were first linked with a move for Sesko in 2022, while he was still at Leipzig’s sister-club Salzburg and nicknamed the ‘Mini Haaland’.

He opted to follow the Red Bull pathway to Leipzig but the Reds’ interest has remained, with The Athletic reporting in December that Liverpool were among the clubs to have “expressed interest” in a transfer last summer.

That report was one of the first indications that there were plans to replace Nunez, which has become patently clear with developments in recent months – the Uruguayan now attracting interest from Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Sesko is under contract at Leipzig until 2029 but it is widely reported that there is a gentleman’s agreement in place to allow him to leave this summer for a competitive offer.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a move, with the 6’5″ forward known to be a streaky player rather than, as in Isak’s case, anywhere near the finished product.

But his performance against Bayern may have helped his case with scouts watching on.