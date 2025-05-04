Conor Bradley has been spotted with the Liverpool squad on their way to London, but Ryan Gravenberch was not as Arne Slot‘s side prepare to face Chelsea.

Slot said on Friday that he expected Bradley to be in the squad against Chelsea, as long as he came through training unscathed – and that is evidently the case.

The right-back missed the win over Tottenham due to a knock but was spotted boarding the train and subsequently the team bus in London on Saturday, with 20 of his teammates also spotted.

Bradley was filmed alongside the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher and Andy Robertson, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Federico Chiesa not far behind.

Gravenberch, meanwhile, was the only first-team player not pictured and that could hint at much-needed rest for the Dutchman having already broken his career record of minutes in a single season.

Liverpool squad spotted pre-Chelsea

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa

There is also a strong possibility he was simply not filmed, but Slot has said that he will be making changes to his lineup with the league won with four games to spare.

“My lineups will be different than the one we’ve had mostly during the last 10 months as well,” he said on Friday, but clarified “it is not going to be a big change, there’s not going to be seven or eight new starters.”

If Gravenberch is one of the players rotated out of the side, it could present Wataru Endo with his first Premier League of the season after featuring 17 times off the bench in the competition.

You would not find many complaining, if so!

The likes of Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones will also be hopeful of a more involved role against Chelsea, and all were present for the trip to the capital.

Liverpool will receive a guard of honour from Chelsea before kickoff, with Enzo Maresca saying: “It’s tradition. We have to do that, and we are going to do that.

“They won the Premier League, so they deserve it.”