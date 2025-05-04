Liverpool Women‘s winless streak against Everton in the WSL has now reached seven games, with the Reds losing 2-0 to their neighbours at Anfield.

Liverpool Women 0-2 Everton Women

WSL (21), Anfield

May 4, 2025

Goals: Snoeijs 7′, K. Holmgaard 69′

Sent off: S. Holmgaard

A home crowd of over 15,000 bid farewell before the match to Teagan Micah, Jasmine Matthews, Yana Daniels and most notably, club captain Niamh Fahey, who is retiring at the end of the season.

Everton took the lead after just six minutes when a misguided crossfield pass from Marie Hobinger was intercepted by Katja Snoeijs.

She then exchanged passes with Kelly Gago before accurately placing her first-time effort into the bottom corner at the Kop End.

That was the only chance of the half that would fall to Everton, with interim manager Amber Whiteley’s Reds subsequently dominating proceedings but failing to create proper opportunities.

Left-back Taylor Hinds went closest to scoring when she hit the bar with a long-range effort using her weaker right foot.

As the half went on, Liverpool began to win the ball higher up the pitch and this nearly led to better goalscoring chances. However, the Reds’ decision-making in the final third held them back.

Half time: Liverpool Women 0-1 Everton Women

Liverpool came out after the break strong again but Olivia Smith couldn’t take a golden opportunity to score, firing straight at Courtney Brosnan with time inside the box.

The visitors made Liverpool pay in the 69th minute as, completely against the run of play, they scored a second.

The goal came from substitute Toni Payne’s cross that bounced through to the far side of the six-yard box, where Karen Holmgaard finished despite Gemma Bonner’s best attempts to clear off the line.

Everton‘s second didn’t deter the Reds, though, and with the support of the Kop, they took play straight back into the opponent’s half where it stayed for the remainder of the half.

Smith continued to cause trouble down the right and her ability to go past her marker even caused Sara Holmgaard to be sent off for a late, high tackle on the 20-year-old.

Despite the intent, Liverpool couldn’t find a way through and they ended their home campaign with just 12 points from 11 matches. Three of those games were at Anfield and eight at the St Helens Stadium.

There is just one fixture left this season for the Reds – a trip to champions Chelsea hardly the most relaxing way to end the campaign.

Player of the match: Sam Kerr

Liverpool Women: Laws; Clark (Fahey 86′), Fisk, Bonner, Hinds; Kerr, Nagano (Bartel 86′); Smith, Hobinger, Holland; Haug (Kapocs 68′)

Subs not used: Micah, Kirby, Evans, Matthews, Daniels, Enderby

Next match: Chelsea (A) – WSL – Saturday, May 10, 12.30pm (BST)