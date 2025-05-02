The Liverpool Mishmash is BACK!

Five years after its initial release to celebrate the Reds’ Premier League title in 2020, the incredible ‘history of Liverpool in one image’ returns again as Arne Slot’s side collect the club’s 20th league title.

The Mishmash, exclusively created by artist Alex Bennett (aka The Mishmash Man), features iconic moments from the history of LFC, immersed into one huge artwork.

The initial drawing began back in 2017, taking three years and an estimated 2,000 hours. That’s now been updated to feature all the moments from the final years under Jurgen Klopp and the incredible debut season under Slot.

Included from Sunday’s title-winning day are Cody Gakpo‘s celebration and Arne Slot singing the Jurgen Klopp song!

Plenty more moments will still be added when the Reds’ lift the trophy on May 25.

You can pre-order your Mishmash now below, ready for shipping immediately after the final game of the season.

The Mishmash is available in two sizes, A2 and A3.

New elements include Jurgen Klopp’s final trophies and emotional farewell, historic moments and celebrations from Klopp’s final four years at Liverpool, plus the debut season under Arne Slot.

The full Mishmash poster – work in progress!

More will be added as the 2024/25 season concludes, with the Mishmash being completed immediately after Liverpool’s final game of the campaign to include Virgil van Dijk lifting the Premier League trophy aloft!

Supporters will receive their new, exclusive Mishmash days after the conclusion of what promises to be a truly memorable season in the Reds’ history!

These sold fast in 2020 and we expect the same again this time around. Thank you for your continued support!





Above: Jamie Carragher signs the original Liverpool Mishmash in 2020.

Watch: The Making of the original Mishmash:

For more information and to pre-order your limited edition Mishmash poster, click here.