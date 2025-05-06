Arne Slot has revealed how Liverpool got a sneaky first-hand look at his approach before the club made their move to name him as Jurgen Klopp‘s successor.

It was May 20, 2024, when Liverpool Football Club announced Slot had agreed to become the new head coach, a month after his name was first reported as a candidate to replace Klopp.

The club had, of course, been doing their homework on prospective successors long before then, even sending former sporting director and newly-named FSG technical director Julian Ward to have a closer look.

Slot revealed to Sky Sports how he now realises the visit was anything but what Ward had advertised, with Liverpool doing their due diligence.

He said: “I know now for sure, but Julian Ward was someone that I knew from four, five years ago because I visited Liverpool once when he was loan [pathways manager].

“And he called me I think a month before Richard [Hughes] called me and said, ‘Yeah, I’m going through Europe and I’m interested in how certain clubs work, can I come to your place as well?’

“I said, ‘Of course you can’.

“So he was there for one or two days, and looking back at it now he wasn’t there for just learning something!

“He just wanted to know how I worked and hear from the staff how we worked together. So, again, an example of what they all do to find their best possible player or manager.”

A sneaky mission but a successful one with Slot having more than justified the decision after delivering the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

Ward, meanwhile, was part of FSG’s ensemble when the Reds officially clinched the title after the win over Tottenham after being appointed as technical director early last year.

He was not technically in his role until June 1 and while his position means he does not work directly for Liverpool, he used his contacts to the benefit of the club when it came to hiring Slot.