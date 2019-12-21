Brazilian side Flamengo stand between Liverpool and their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at the Khalifa International Stadium is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Al Jassim Abdulrahman (QAT).
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Lonergan, Van den Berg, Williams, Hoever, Milner, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Jones, Elliott, Shaqiri, Origi
Flamengo: Diego Alves; Rafinha, Rodrigo Caio, Mari, Filipe Luis; Arao, Gerson; Everton, De Arrascaeta, Henrique; Gabigol
Subs: Cesar, Gabriel Batista, Rodinei, Rhodolfo, Rene, Diego, Vitinho, Reinier, Lincoln, Piris Da Motta, Thuler, Berrio
