Brazilian side Flamengo stand between Liverpool and their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup. We’re live to bring you the latest.





Kickoff at the Khalifa International Stadium is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Al Jassim Abdulrahman (QAT).

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Lonergan, Van den Berg, Williams, Hoever, Milner, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Jones, Elliott, Shaqiri, Origi

Flamengo: Diego Alves; Rafinha, Rodrigo Caio, Mari, Filipe Luis; Arao, Gerson; Everton, De Arrascaeta, Henrique; Gabigol

Subs: Cesar, Gabriel Batista, Rodinei, Rhodolfo, Rene, Diego, Vitinho, Reinier, Lincoln, Piris Da Motta, Thuler, Berrio

Our coverage updates automatically below:

