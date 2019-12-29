Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 13 points. We’re live to bring you the latest.





Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (GMT), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Williams, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Origi

Wolves: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Kilman; Bennett, Moutinho, Neves, Otto; Neto, Vinagre, Jota

Subs: Ruddy, Otasowie, Saiss, Doherty, Adama, Cutrone, Jimenez

