The best photos as Liverpool lift the Club World Cup trophy

21 December 2019

The match was largely forgettable, the result definitely not: Liverpool are world champions for the first time after beating Flamengo in Qatar.


The Reds stood on the brink of history, not only for themselves but also for the rest of Europe.

The Club World Cup title is Liverpool’s first, but it’s also the first time any club has won the sweep of the Champions League and Super Cup along with it.

The game went to extra time, Roberto Firmino went close in the 90 as he hit the post before Sadio Mane was fouled in the last minute of normal time.

However, the referee changed his mind after viewing the pitchside monitor and awarded a free-kick to Flamengo.

Just one instance of a crazy amount of poor decisions from referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim, who lost control of the fixture in the first half.

But, like in the semi-final, it was Firmino who came up trumps again—a smart finish under pressure sealed Liverpool’s intercontinental crown.

A sensational pass from Jordan Henderson found Mane, who spotted his Brazilian team-mate in space; seconds later Liverpool had their goal.

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the first goal in extra time during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FIFA Club World Cup final at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 21, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No use with any unofficial 3rd party logos. No manipulation of images. No video emulation

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores the first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. (Pic by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates scoring the first goal with team-mate Virgil van Dijk during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. (Pic by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

The goal deflated Flamengo, but they still fashioned one final chance—thankfully Lincoln fired high and wide from 10 yards, and 60 seconds later the Reds were crowned world champions.

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates 1-0 victory after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Henderson showed his moves once again, the Liverpool captain danced yet another jig to accompany the ones seen in Madrid and Istanbul this year; trophy lifts have become a habit in 2019.

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lifts FIFA Club World Cup trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lifts FIFA Club World Cup trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sheer jubilation followed as the Reds ran around with their medals showing proudly once again.

Goalscorer Firmino and shot-stopper Alisson posed for pictures as the Brazilians who turned over the Brazilians.

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) and goalkeeper Alisson Becker after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra time. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's Andy Robertson kisss the trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra time. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker kiss the trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra time. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah was crowned Player of the Tournament, a popular decision with those in the stadium and the Egyptian posed with his national flag inside the Khalifa International Stadium.

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with his winners' medal and Egypt flag after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra time. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah bites his winners' medal after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra time. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And what of the coach they called a ‘bottler’? Well, Jurgen Klopp gets his hands on yet another trophy as Liverpool boss.

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp lifts FIFA Club World Cup trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

For the Reds, there’s just enough time to fly home and celebrate Christmas before they take on Leicester at the King Power.

One last trophy to get this season, the world champions are on the march.

More from This Is Anfield



Fan Comments