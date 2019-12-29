Liverpool had to dig deep to secure a precious 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of a Sadio Mane strike.



Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

Premier League, Anfield

December 29, 2019

Goals: Mane 42′

The Reds returned to action after their stunning 4-0 win away to Leicester on Boxing Day, buoyed further by Man City‘s 3-2 defeat at Wolves the following day.

It was Nuno Espirito Santo’s side who stood between Liverpool and yet another three points, but their triumph over the champions was proof of the threat they could pose.

The hosts struggled to find top gear in the first half, but the match burst into life shortly before the interval.

Mane opened the scoring after his goal had initially been disallowed for handball by Adam Lallana, as Anfield roared in delight at the decision.

It was the Senegalese’s 13th goal of the season in all competitions, drawing him level with Mohamed Salah in the charts.

Then, in stoppage time, Pedro Neto seemingly equalised for Wolves, only for VAR to rule it out for offside, much to the visitors’ chagrin.

A visibly tiring Liverpool had to battle their way to the win in the end, as Wolves grew in confidence in the final exchanges.

Three gilt-edged opportunities were missed by the visitors, as the Reds arguably got fortuitous to seal maximum points at Anfield.

Victory is all that matters, however, and the win means they are now 13 points clear of Leicester, with a game in hand.

The visit of Sheffield United comes on Thursday – January 2, for those of you who have forgotten what day of the week it is over Christmas! – before the FA Cup third-round clash at home to Everton three days later.