Liverpool are set to host Wolves in the Premier League at Anfield today in the last game of 2019. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.





The Reds head into the clash against Wolves off the back of a commanding 4-0 win at second-place Leicester, a result which sees Jurgen Klopp‘s side sit 13 points ahead of the Foxes with a game in hand.

And now less than three days later, Liverpool are back in action as Wolves make the trip to Merseyside after a comeback win over Man City on Friday – ensuring the 14 point buffer over Pep Guardiola’s side remains.

Amid the congested festive fixtures, the Reds could look to make a number of changes at Anfield today after fielding a consistent XI in Qatar and against Leicester.

The visitors, meanwhile, come into the encounter with just one defeat to their name in their last 12 matches in all competitions.

Liverpool won both league meetings last season and have lost just one of their last 10 topflight clashes dating back to 2004 – will the Reds’ pick up another win today?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT)—or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

This is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout via the This is Anfield app. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout via the This Is Anfield app. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Wolves and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live coverage throughout via the This Is Anfield app. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Premier League clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSports.com, Telemundo, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Andina, ESPN Sur, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Go, Sky HD, Sky Sport 1 HD, Idman TV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Belarus 5, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SportKlub 1 Serbia, ESPN Brasil, DAZN, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Sportklub 1 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 1, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Digi Sport 1, Premier Sport, Xee, Viaplay Denmark, Sky Pacific, Viaplay Finland, Viaplay Sweden, Viaplay Sports Premium, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Premier League TV, Hotstar VIP, Mola TV, Sport 1, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sentanta Sports Kazakhstan, Sentanta Sports Ukraine, SPOTV, MaxTV Go, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 3, Supersport 2 Digitalb, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV1, Eurosport Romania ,TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, SPS HD, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Viasat Football HD, Viasat Sports Premium, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, Okko Sport, nc+ GO, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, Truevisions Anywhere, S Sport+, K+PM

You can follow all the action today and throughout 2019/20 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.