Young Liverpool trio head to Qatar, but Harvey Elliott misses out

Liverpool will fly a trio of players who played in Tuesday’s League Cup quarter-final to Qatar to join Jurgen Klopp‘s first-team squad.





Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and defensive duo Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg will make the trip, but with only three places in the 23-man squad available, winger Harvey Elliott misses out.

Due to defensive injuries, Klopp has prioritised defensive reinforcements, with the Dutch duo joining the travelling squad.

Liverpool take on Mexican side Monterrey on Wednesday evening (8.30pm local time / 5.30pm GMT) with the winner to face Brazilian side Flamengo in the Club World Cup final on Saturday.

The young trio, of course, won’t be involved in the semi-final, but will be part of the training group and could be involved should Liverpool lose against Monterrey and therefore face a third-place play-off on Saturday.