Jurgen Klopp has named an unchanged side for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Man United, as Fabinho returns to the bench.





The Reds head to Anfield with an increasingly strong lead at the top of the table, after Man City‘s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

City dropping two more points means Liverpool are 13 clear of their closest challengers with two games in hand, the first of which comes at home to United.

United are the only team not to suffer defeat to Klopp’s side in the league this season, with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford back in October the sole blemish on the campaign so far.

Klopp is boosted by the return of a host of key names, and both Joel Matip and Fabinho are on the substitutes’ bench.

Alisson starts in goal, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Jordan Henderson takes duties in the No. 6 role, with the captain to be flanked by Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a 4-3-3 formation.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino make up Klopp’s attacking line, with Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones and Divock Origi in reserve.

Marcus Rashford is absent for United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s system unclear ahead of kickoff.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Matip, Fabinho, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Origi

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; Williams, Pereira, James; Martial

Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood