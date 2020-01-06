There was plenty to be overjoyed about as a Liverpool side bursting with young talent ensured the city remained red after knocking Everton out of the FA Cup.





It was a case of another game, another win for the Reds, as despite vast changes to personnel the result remained the same as Liverpool progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side started with just two players who featured from the off in the win over Sheffield United last time out, which dwindled down to one after James Milner was forced from the field early in proceedings with a hamstring injury.

And while the average age of the Liverpool side became younger following the introduction of Yasser Larouci, the Reds were the team in ascendancy throughout proceedings.

Everton, who had turned to a strong starting XI, had a number of chances in the first 45 only to see Liverpool put them to the sword in the second, with Curtis Jones dispatching his first senior goal in stunning fashion to secure a memorable victory.

The result is one which ensures Liverpool remain in the hunt for yet another piece of silverware, and Adam Lallana, when speaking to LFCTV, was full of praise for the club’s young guns after their display at Anfield.

An outing which Liverpool’s No. 20 feels is another crucial step in their development and the adoption of the right mentality and attitude:

“They wouldn’t be playing for Liverpool if they weren’t technically good players. “I think it’s just important that they gain the right mentality as early as possible and by being chucked in in games like this today, by being around the first team lads day in and day out, they’ll gain that mentality and the right attitude. “For me, that’s what it’s about. They’re good players because they’re already playing for Liverpool [so] it’s about getting the balance of the other parts of the game and you could see that they’ve got that already. “He’s [Jones] a confident boy. It’s important he keeps his feet on the ground now after such a high and that he keeps working hard, keeps listening to the manager and keeps learning from all the experienced players that he’s working with day in, day out.”

The match-winner himself, meanwhile, was left delighted with his performance and the opportunity he was handed.

With the 18-year-old crediting Klopp and his team for his rise through the ranks:

“For me, being a young and local lad and playing for the team and fans I love is massive. “I try and take every opportunity I get and every game I get now I try and give my best. And today I was fortunate to top it off with a great goal, as people were saying. “[Klopp’s] massive [for my development]. He’s the perfect example for me to be around, he’s got a great team and every time I’m there I learn and I’m getting better each time I train. “I think he’s starting to step by step give me a bigger role and I’m just taking each day as it comes and I’m grateful to be around such a great team and to me, it’s the best team in the world.”

And there was plenty to celebrate after the final whistle for those involved in the win and the senior figures who watched on from the bench and the stands.

Neco Williams and Pedro Chirivella hoped “you enjoyed that one Reds” – and whether you were in the ground or watching around the world there was no doubt that we all did:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana and Jones, meanwhile, lauded one of the “favourite team performances” of the season so far as Anfield and the latters’ goal were showered with praise:

It was a case of celebrating Liverpool being “RED” for Harvey Elliott and Joe Gomez:

And for the senior contingent of Dejan Lovren, Jordan Henderson – who was an unused sub – and Gini Wijnaldum, it was a case of commending the club’s young brigade and one hell of a team performance:

The win over Everton was yet another example of the talent and mentality that is ingrained within all that don the red shirt, with all those involved undoubtedly receiving another boost of confidence.

While the Reds will find out who their opponent in the next round is on Monday night, attention will now turn to Tottenham in the league on Saturday.