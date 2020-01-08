Praise keeps coming the way of Liverpool’s skipper as he has now been heralded as the world’s “best midfielder” by Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus.





The two crossed paths during Liverpool’s Club World Cup triumph, with Flamengo forcing the Reds to clinch their first title in the competition in extra-time back in December.

It was the third piece of silverware given the Henderson shuffle treatment in 2019, a year which saw Liverpool’s No. 14 earn the widespread respect he so thoroughly deserves.

Henderson played every minute of the Reds’ Club World Cup campaign and has failed to feature in just three of Liverpool’s games so far this season, excluding the League and FA Cup.

And his levels of consistency and influence are now gaining the adulation it deserves, having featured in various midfield roles and at times filling it at right-back throughout the season to date, with Jesus the latest to be left with an impression.

“Henderson is the best midfielder in the world in his position,” Jesus said.

“[Jurgen Klopp] never sacks him, but the two offensive midfielders, [Naby] Keita and [Georginio] Wijnaldum, sometimes are replaced. The other players are always the same.”

Henderson, who has made the most Premier League appearances of any player since the turn of 2010 (309), is arguably in the best of form his life at the club.

Amid a plethora of injuries in the middle of the park, the captain has risen to the fore at the most crucial of times and Jurgen Klopp recently spoke of how he cannot help anyone who underestimates Henderson’s ability.

“If anybody who is with us doesn’t see the quality of Jordan Henderson, I can’t help him,” he said.

“Is Hendo the perfect football player? No. Do I know anybody who is? No. Is he unbelievably important for us? Yes.”