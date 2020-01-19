Liverpool face Man United in the Premier League on Sunday looking to set yet another new club record. Here are the best stats ahead of kickoff.





Recent draws, longer history

Liverpool have won 14 Premier League meetings, with United coming out on top 28 times. There have been 13 draws.

The Reds’ home victory last season is their only win in the last 11 league meetings home and away (five draws and five losses).

Home and away in all competitions, Jurgen Klopp’s men have lost only once in the last nine meetings—losing 2-1 at Old Trafford in March 2018.

At Anfield the Reds have taken 33 points out of a possible 81 against United but could record a second successive league victory over their arch-rivals for the first time since March 2011 (in a sequence of three).

Names and dates

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his first Premier League start against United at Old Trafford in January 2017.

Divock Origi made his Reds debut against United as a substitute at Old Trafford in September 2015.

Adam Lallana’s goal at Old Trafford earlier this season was his first in 36 Liverpool appearances in league and cup since scoring against Middlesbrough in May 2017. It is his last Reds goal to date.

This ridiculous run

The Reds are unbeaten in the last 102 Premier League games (93 wins and nine draws) at Anfield when leading at half-time, since losing to Arsenal in December 2009.

Klopp’s men are unbeaten at Anfield in 51 league games, winning 41 and drawing 10.

Should Liverpool find the net today they will set another club record: never before have they scored in every one of their 22 opening games of a league campaign, beating the 21 matches in 1933/34.

Liverpool have not lost a league game for 381 days. The Reds have suffered one top-flight loss in the last 623 days.

Liverpool last weekend kept a sixth consecutive clean sheet in the Premier League for the first time since December 2006 (a sequence of seven).

Jurgen’s task

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have failed to score in seven of 83 home league games—with United being responsible for three of those shut-outs.

Last season was only the second occasion in the last 17 seasons that Liverpool had netted more than twice against today’s opponents in front of the Kop.

Liverpool’s next victory will be the club’s 150th in all competitions under Klopp, in this his 244th fixture.

Front men

Roberto Firmino has scored five goals in the last six appearances for his club. All of his nine league and cup goals during this campaign have come away from Anfield.

Sadio Mane’s next goal will be the 100th of his career for an English club.

Mo Salah missed the visit to Old Trafford earlier in this campaign and has yet to score in his four games against United.

Oppo view

At Anfield, United have won 12 and lost nine in the Premier League era. The other six encounters have been drawn.

United, with 68 victories, have defeated Liverpool more times in league football than any other team.

This will be the fourth time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faced Liverpool as a manager. He has had two draws with United, with his one defeat coming when in charge of Cardiff when they lost 6-3 in South Wales in March 2014.

Harry Maguire is the last player to score a goal to deny Liverpool a league victory at Anfield. He netted for Leicester on 30 January 2019 in a 1-1 draw.

Marcus Rashford has scored 11 goals in his last 14 league appearances, while Anthony Martial has netted four times in his last four top-flight games.

Since February 2019 they have kept one clean sheet in 16 league games away from Old Trafford.

David De Gea has kept four clean sheets in his last 33 league appearances.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Mane 15, Salah 14, Firmino 9, Origi 5, Oxlade-Chamberlain 5, Milner 4, Keita 3, Van Dijk 3, Wijnaldum 3, own goals 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Matip 2, Robertson 2, Fabinho 1, Henderson 1, Hoever 1, Jones 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1

Man United: Rashford 19, Martial 11, Greenwood 9, James 3, McTominay 3, Mata 2, own goals 2, Lindelof 1, Lingard 1, Pereira 1, Williams 1, Young 1