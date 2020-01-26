A much-changed Liverpool side meet League One’s Shrewsbury in the fourth round of the FA Cup. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at New Meadow is 5pm (GMT), the referee is Simon Hooper.
Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ or use the comments below.
Teams
Shrewsbury: O’Leary; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Love, Norburn, Goss, Golbourne; Laurent, Whalley, Lang
Subs: Murphy, Edwards, Beckles, Walker, Udoh, Cummings, Hart
Liverpool: Adrian; Williams, Matip, Lovren, Larouci; Fabinho, Chirivella, Jones; Elliott, Origi, Minamino
Subs: Kelleher, Hoever, Alexander-Arnold, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino
Our coverage updates automatically below: