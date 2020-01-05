Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Player ratings

Liverpool won the FA Cup Merseyside Derby against the odds as a much-changed lineup was enough to defeat a full-strength Everton thanks to a Scouse super-strike.





Liverpool 1-0 Everton

FA Cup, Anfield

January 5, 2020

Goals: Jones 71′

Adrian – 8 (out of 10)

The Spaniard showed great positioning to make some important saves early on in the game from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate, and Richarlison – two of them with his feet.

Everton will be disappointed that these strikes were straight at the Spaniard, but all were well hit and needed saving.

Neco Williams – 8

Played a number of dangerous crosses, and not scared to shoot either when the chance arose.

Involved in some good interplay with Elliott, and also showed some aggressive pressing.

Very much in the Trent Alexander-Arnold mould in terms of his involvement, and finished the game having been involved in more actions than any other player.

Not too shabby defensively, either.

Joe Gomez – 8

The most composed defender on the pitch, and is looking more and more on Van Dijk’s level since his return to the side.

Was an important presence among this much-changed lineup, and looked solid alongside his defensive partner for the day.

Nathaniel Phillips – 7

Enjoyed the battle against Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, one tackle on the latter midway through the first half was a particular highlight, and led to the Brazillian going into one of his familiar sulks.

One poor pass led to an Everton chance and he had a couple of shaky moments but was generally impressive on his senior debut.

James Milner – N/A

Picked up an injury early on and was replaced by Larouci.

Pedro Chirivella – 8

Crisp passing, good teamwork, always talking and organising.

Bordered on casual with some of his play, and finished the game having made more passes than any other player.

Curtis Jones – 9

Found the top corner in front of the away supporters in the Anfield Road end with an unbelievable strike.

It was the piece of magic the game needed, and it seemed fitting that in the Merseyside derby it was provided by a Liverpool-born player.

Was having a good game anyway, even before his goal, showing glimpses of his skill and confidence.

Fits in well at this level and isn’t overawed by the occasion. Should probably feature more as the season progresses.

Adam Lallana – 8

A great display of ball control which meant Liverpool could occasionally assert themselves on a game which regularly threatened to become scrappy.

Several standout moments included a neat turn past Sigurdsson in midfield and some impressive first touches.

Pressed well even though he’s not the quickest, and ran until the end

Harvey Elliott – 7

It was his clever ball which set up a chance for Origi, one of three key passes he made in the game.

Even though his was one of the quieter games among the Liverpool lineup, he still impressed and did the job required.

Takumi Minamino – 7

Made some good bursts forward from midfield. Fouled by Sigurdsson following one such run but got him back shortly after.

It was an encouraging debut for the Japanese who showed he can be an effective understudy for Firmino, with much of his work coming off the ball rather than on it.

Divock Origi – 7

Another good performance from the Belgian against Everton.

Created a few chances, and made one for himself when he worked some space for a shot which was saved by Pickford

One effort from around 40 yards out showed how confident he is when playing against Everton, and even that troubled the Toffee’s stopper.

Substitutes

Yasser Larouci (on for Milner, 9′) – 7 –

These are the moments when players being used in multiple positions in the youth team can come in handy.

The 19-year-old Algerian replaced Milner in a vital role in the team, and didn’t look out of place or out of his depth.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (on for Minamino, 70′) – 7 –

Impressed in the short space of time he was on the pitch, almost adding a second goal.

Rhian Brewster (on for Elliott, 79′) – N/A –

Manager

Jurgen Klopp – 8

Klopp rung the changes amid this busy run of games and had previously commented that the team he selected for this game would be a mixture of his own ideas and recommendations from the club’s medical staff.

It seems the Liverpool manager can do no wrong at the moment, and even after losing Milner to injury early on, the side was still recognisable as Klopp’s Liverpool.

The introduction of Oxlade-Chamberlain worked a treat, and the Kop got what it wanted at the end with some fist-pump celebrations.

Player ratings definitions: 10 = Faultless | 9 = Excellent | 8 = Very Good | 7 = Good | 6 = Average | 5 = Below Par | 4 = Bad | 3 = Very Bad | 2 Awful | 1 = Surely Not

