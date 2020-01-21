Liverpool have set their valuation for Xherdan Shaqiri amid interest from Roma and Sevilla this month, but are only open to a summer departure.





Shaqiri has largely played a squad role since his £13 million arrival from Stoke in 2018, though he has scored seven goals and assisted five more in 40 games for the club.

The 28-year-old has previously expressed frustration at his place on the bench, but maintained his professionalism throughout, though injuries have hampered his progress this season.

His absence for the 2-0 win over Man United on Sunday prompted speculation over a January exit, but the player himself revealed after that he is suffering from a calf injury.

Nevertheless, the Reds have received approaches from both Roma and Sevilla regarding a possible loan deal, but according to the Times‘ Paul Joyce this will not develop.

But Joyce did add that Liverpool are “likely” to “seek €30 million for any permanent deal in the summer.”

This has been corroborated by the rest of the Merseyside press including The Athletic’s James Pearce and the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe, who adds that the Reds want to keep Shaqiri until “at least” the end of the season.

With €30 million currently worth around £25.5 million, this would come close to doubling the fee Liverpool paid two years ago when they triggered the winger’s release clause at Stoke.

It would serve as more excellent business from the club, having made significant profit on the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Dom Solanke, Danny Ward, Mamadou Sakho and Jordon Ibe in recent years.

But allowing Shaqiri to leave would undoubtedly weaken Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, despite the signing of Takumi Minamino from Salzburg this month.

Pearce has previously claimed Liverpool would be in the market for another forward in the summer, however, which would replace the Swiss were he to move on.