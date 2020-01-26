Off-pace seniors but praise for Shrewsbury – Liverpool fans react to FA Cup frustration

26 January 2020

Liverpool fans were left lamenting the absence of VAR and the rustiness of a returning trio after a 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on Sunday.


Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes to his side for the fourth-round clash at New Meadow, with Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho all handed their first starts after injury.

The Reds started brightly, with Pedro Chirivella laying on a brilliant opener from Curtis Jones, before a comical own goal from Donald Love made it 2-0 just after the break.

Liverpool produced a shocking performance thereafter, though, and a pair of goals from Jason Cummings sealed a famous 2-2 draw for Shrewsbury and a replay at Anfield.

Here’s how fans saw the stalemate at New Meadow on Facebook, Twitter and the This Is Anfield forums.

 

Chirivella and Jones were among those to receive praise…





“Chirivella had a superb game, getting stuck in when required, keeping things simple when needed and playing some fine passes; his through-ball to Jones for the opening goal was quite delightful. Very close between our two Spaniards for MOTM honours today.”

cynicaloldgit on the forums.

 

While Adrian was clear Man of the Match…






 

But Fabinho, Matip and Lovren were noticeably “rusty”…




“Worst performance for a long, long time, no surprise…we played with the same panic-strewed bullshit as our captain has produced most of his career here. Only slightly worse than Matip though. Chuckle brothers would be a compliment.”

Iluvatar on the forums.



 

A pair of decisions against the Reds saw calls for VAR…




 

And Cummings’ brace left fans ruing an untimely replay against an impressive Shrewsbury…


“I fully expect we will put it right and win the replay, but we don’t need more games. We’ve seen so much good stuff that we are getting spoiled. That was a reality check.”

Red over the water on the forums.

“Extra minutes for the kids in the replay. That’s about the only positive from tonight.”

Chewbazza on the forums.

“I’m gutted we have another fixture to squeeze in now, but credit where credit’s due, Shrewsbury played brilliant tonight and deserve the replay!

John Rees on Facebook.

