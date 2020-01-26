Liverpool fans were left lamenting the absence of VAR and the rustiness of a returning trio after a 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on Sunday.





Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes to his side for the fourth-round clash at New Meadow, with Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho all handed their first starts after injury.

The Reds started brightly, with Pedro Chirivella laying on a brilliant opener from Curtis Jones, before a comical own goal from Donald Love made it 2-0 just after the break.

Liverpool produced a shocking performance thereafter, though, and a pair of goals from Jason Cummings sealed a famous 2-2 draw for Shrewsbury and a replay at Anfield.

Here’s how fans saw the stalemate at New Meadow on Facebook, Twitter and the This Is Anfield forums.

Chirivella and Jones were among those to receive praise…

This Chirivella and Jones partnership pic.twitter.com/uZm5Nup3xB — Kyle (@SixTimesLFC) January 26, 2020





Curtis Jones is a future Liverpool legend. Full of talent and never short of confidence . ?? — Jeff_Tymer ????????? (@Jeff_Tymer_) January 26, 2020





Until a few weeks ago Pedro Chirivella was a bit of a figure of fun amongst many Liverpool fans, myself included, and while a few cup games is hardly a great indicator it’s very clear there’s more to him than that. Very tidy, effective footballer. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) January 26, 2020





Starting to make sense why we never got rid of Chirivella over all these years ??? — R8 (@Nabyllionaire) January 26, 2020





Chirivella has become the Spanish Pirlo in his last 5 months left with us (unless he gets a new contract) — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) January 26, 2020

“Chirivella had a superb game, getting stuck in when required, keeping things simple when needed and playing some fine passes; his through-ball to Jones for the opening goal was quite delightful. Very close between our two Spaniards for MOTM honours today.” – cynicaloldgit on the forums.

Chirivella has gotten a lot of shit over the years but he's been class the past few games. — Simba? (@LFCSimba) January 26, 2020

While Adrian was clear Man of the Match…

So refreshing to have a top quality back-up keeper to Alisson that we can play and have full confidence in. Adrian has proved to be a great piece of business on a free and made up that he’s had his own contribution to our success in the league also. #LFC pic.twitter.com/JjdXR44nbB — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) January 26, 2020





Adrian is the best backup keeper in the world, none of this Romero trash — ?? (@TheImmortalKop) January 26, 2020





Adrian San Miguel. Best No.2 in the world. — Samue (@SamueILFC) January 26, 2020





Not sure there’s a better No.2 in the Premier League than Adrian. Massive save. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 26, 2020





cba to do player ratings cause everyone was fucking shite Adrián can have 10/10 and Lovren can have 0 — Will (@lfcwiII) January 26, 2020





adrian in every cup game pic.twitter.com/lAgTdIvC2Z — ??????? (@lfcindyx) January 26, 2020

But Fabinho, Matip and Lovren were noticeably “rusty”…

The two centre backs and Fabinho were our worst players, all three looked so rusty coming back from injuries. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) January 26, 2020





If you don't believe match fitness is a thing, watch Fabinho here. Absolutely miles off the pace. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 26, 2020





Matip, Lovren and Fabinho look like they haven’t played football in 20 years — Neil (@BurpleMan) January 26, 2020





Fabinho predictably rusty so far. These minutes will do him good after that long absence — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 26, 2020

“Worst performance for a long, long time, no surprise…we played with the same panic-strewed bullshit as our captain has produced most of his career here. Only slightly worse than Matip though. Chuckle brothers would be a compliment.” – Iluvatar on the forums.

Harsh to criticise Fabinho for being rusty in the first half, first start in 2 months coming back from injury so cut out the slack, just needs game time to get back to his best. — Samue (@SamueILFC) January 26, 2020





Fabinho has been poor so far but he's been out for 2 months, of course he's going to be rusty — is (@trentsrobbo) January 26, 2020





Lovren comes back and we suddenly look like 2015 Liverpool, even Nathaniel Phillips kept a clean sheet and that was a Merseyside Derby ffs — ? (@Kashaveli_) January 26, 2020

A pair of decisions against the Reds saw calls for VAR…

Only been playing without VAR for 65 minutes and we’ve had a blatant handball ignored and a foul outside the box given as a penalty. No surprise we’re doing so well with VAR in use really — Josh (@KloppStyle) January 26, 2020





Should be a free kick, but it’s a pen.. that’s why VAR favours us, because without it, we get shit decisions — Jamie Funnell (@Jamie_funnell8) January 26, 2020





They might call us LiVARpool but if we had VAR in this game that wouldn’t of been a penalty — Amy (@AmyLFC11) January 26, 2020





Irony being that if it was at Anfield VAR would have reduced that to a free kick but a red card for Larouci — John Bradley (@jbradleymedia) January 26, 2020

And Cummings’ brace left fans ruing an untimely replay against an impressive Shrewsbury…

Shrewsbury deserved that. Poor from #LFC. Me, I'd name a team of kids for the replay especially if it is in the middle of the winter break. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) January 26, 2020





Klopp will be fuming. FA cup replay during our supposed winter break. — Joseph Cousins (@JCuzzy1) January 26, 2020

“I fully expect we will put it right and win the replay, but we don’t need more games. We’ve seen so much good stuff that we are getting spoiled. That was a reality check.” – Red over the water on the forums.

Absolutely fair play to Shrewsbury for that second half. Fully deserve their replay. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) January 26, 2020

“Extra minutes for the kids in the replay. That’s about the only positive from tonight.” – Chewbazza on the forums.

Credit to Shrewsbury Town. Fought back for that draw and deserve the replay at Anfield. We may not like the extra fixture but all our own doing. — Harinder Singh (@Harinder1977) January 26, 2020

“I’m gutted we have another fixture to squeeze in now, but credit where credit’s due, Shrewsbury played brilliant tonight and deserve the replay! John Rees on Facebook.