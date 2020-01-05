The best photos as Liverpool leave Everton feeling the Blues in FA Cup win

It was an occasion to savour as a much-changed Liverpool outfit knocked Everton out of the FA Cup thanks to a stunning Curtis Jones strike.





The Reds headed into the clash with a fresh-faced side as Jurgen Klopp looked to those on the fringes and in the youth ranks following a relentless festive fixture list.

The outing provided the first chance to see new signing Takumi Minamino in action, while the likes of Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Yasser Larouci also took centre stage – with the latter making an early appearance following an injury to James Milner.

Despite the vast inexperience in comparison to their counterparts, who fielded a strong side, it was Liverpool who asserted their dominance throughout.

And as both sides had failed to land the decisive blow a third round replay looked to be on the cards, only for Jones to step up to the plate and unleash a sumptuous curling strike into the top corner with just over 70 minutes on the clock.

His first senior goal for the club and one which will forever be remembered.

The strike triggered celebrations on the field, off it and around the world as a Reds side bursting with young up and coming talent put the Blues to the sword.

But the boss was still on hand for a quick chat amid all the joy, where his side would then go on to hold firm and safely book their place in the fourth round.

A collective performance was one which was aptly celebrated after the final whistle, with smiles and hugs all around.

Not to mention a little nod at the fact that Everton‘s trophy drought continues to rumble on…

Liverpool will now have to wait until Monday evening to find out their opponents in the fourth round of the competition.

But next on the agenda is a league clash with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, where a chance to notch our 20th league win of the campaign is on the line.