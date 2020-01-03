Liverpool kept a fifth consecutive clean sheet in the Premier League, with a “never get beat” mentality helping them to a 2-0 win over Sheffield United.





The Reds made it 58 points from a possible 60 in this incredible 2019/20 season, swatting aside their in-form opponents at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored the goals for Liverpool, taking them 13 points clear of Leicester having played one game fewer.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men are breaking records every week and Thursday’s win means they now haven’t lost in the Premier League for a year.

Andy Robertson was excellent throughout, assisting Salah for the opener, and he told LiverpoolFC.com about the importance of a fifth clean sheet in succession, not just for the defenders:

“It’s so important. And you might not think it, but it’s so important to Bobby, Sadio and Mo [as well], they really like us keeping clean sheets. “As a whole squad and club, if you keep clean sheets, you’ll never get beat. “Maybe 38 0-0 draws aren’t good over the whole season! But it’s a great basis and that’s five on the bounce. “Even though we were winning games a lot, we said about our defence—and we just kept on going and knew the clean sheets would come. “So, delighted to get five on the bounce but it’s about keeping that going now.”

James Milner was drafted into the starting lineup at the 11th hour, following an injury to Naby Keita, and he spoke about the mentality required to fill in so late in the day:

“I didn’t find out until we went into the dressing room after the warmup. “But the boys are always prepared, we’re ready to go. We always do the right things so it’s not a problem for anyone to step in. “If you’re mentally switched on anyway, I don’t think it’s too much of a big deal. If you just feel you’re a sub, you’re not ready—but I don’t think anyone has got that mentality here. “I’m pretty sure all of the lads would be able to do it.”

Away from post-match interviews, numerous players took to Instagram to provide their thoughts on the victory, as the Liverpool machine rolls on.

Mane was in typically unstoppable form and he shared a photo of his post-goal celebration with Roberto Firmino:

The Brazilian took to social media himself, on a night when he wasn’t at his best but still made an impact on proceedings:

Full-back pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson hailed Liverpool’s perfect start to 2020, as the Reds made it an entire year unbeaten in the Premier League:

Gini Wijnaldum was formidable in the middle of the park and he echoed his team-mates’ sentiments:

There isn’t much rest for the Reds, who take on Everton at Anfield on Sunday in the FA Cup third round.

Klopp is expected to ring the changes, however, affording key men a breather before next Saturday’s important trip to Tottenham.