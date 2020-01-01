Jurgen Klopp is aware his side will have a tough fight on their hands against Sheffield United on Thursday as he spoke to the media ahead of the game.

The Reds are set to kick off 2020 with a clash with Sheffield United, where the opportunity to clinch the 19th win of the campaign awaits.

Klopp’s side head into the meeting off the back of a gritty 1-0 win over Wolves last time out, a result which maintained their 13 points lead at the top of the table, while still possessing a game in hand.

The manager, however, is not expecting the game to go off without a hitch as the Blades have consistently “caused every team a problem.”

“Massively [impressed]. Last year when Chris Wilder was named Manager of the Year I thought Pep Guardiola won four titles, so what happened there?” Klopp told reporters.

“I didn’t watch a lot of Championships last season. But now I see why [he was given the award].

“He’s doing an incredible job there. A really good, organised team and caused every team a problem. We have to fight, but they have an interesting setup and gameplan.”

The boss will be without the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as while they all continue to show “good” signs from their respective recovery from injury, they are still yet to return to the fold.

It leaves little room for rotation, with the Reds likely to field a similar lineup to that who overcame Wolves on Sunday.

“We have 13 outfield players, with Takumi we have 14 – but not for this game – plus the younger boys,” he continued.

“It isn’t only about rhythm, we don’t have massive alternatives in all positions so a few of them will have to go again and hopefully they can.

“But they are all in good shape, so I’m happy about that. It’s not the biggest number and so it’s not always easy to make the right decisions.”

Klopp also touched on giving new signing Takumi Minamino time to adjust as he prepares to make his debut against Everton, increased clarity over VAR, the form of Joe Gomez and the future of Adam Lallana.